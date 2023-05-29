Home » 200 vehicle owners were notified
News

200 vehicle owners were notified

by admin
200 vehicle owners were notified

The vehicles that are in the courtyards of the municipality of Dosquebradas, located in one of the Campestres, must begin a process through which their situation is legalized, since in Transit they have a database of a thousand vehicles, including motorcycles and cars whose owners They have not clarified the payment situation before the entity.

The Department of Transit and Mobility of Dosquebradas began with the second phase of the disintegration process called ‘vehicle scrapping’. To date, the notification has been sent to 200 owners of the vehicles identified with the proper imprints, in order to reach an agreement for their removal without having to go to the instance of the disintegration procedure.

The administrative director of Transit, Rodrigo Alberto Perlaza Vidal said: “we invite the citizens who own these vehicles to approach the dependencies to propose a solution or payment proposal for the services that are pending with Transit, if they do not do so, they will proceed with the disintegration of the vehicle and the corresponding collection.”

Perlaza also explained that “citizens believe that a car is like a stove or any other appliance and they do not know that this personal property is subject to registration. They never carry out property transfer procedures and when they have an inconvenience or accident and they immobilize it, it turns out that the Prosecutor’s Office only delivers the vehicle to the owner. Not being able to find who appears on the property card, they leave those vehicles abandoned and that generates a serious impact on the municipality.

See also  Coronavirus in Italy, bulletin of today 26 October: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

This is scrapping

The law now allows the Transit agencies to generate the scrapping processes and for this reason the owners will be notified, who after receiving the communication have two months to act. “From the notification comes the declaration of abandonment and it is delivered to the disintegrating company. There are two points: sometimes they are disintegrated in Cartagena and other times in Cali, it depends on the type of vehicle”, concluded the director.

The cost of disintegration does not correspond to Dosquebradas, in this case. These companies pay the owner of the vehicle a very small value, because it is junk and that money goes into a special account in the owner’s name to settle the outstanding balance a bit. Afterwards, the Ministry of Finance carries out the processes of coercive collection and the crossing according to what the disintegrator has paid.

You may also like

Giant panda “Yaya” returned to Beijing Zoo safely...

YSK Chairman: We will discuss the files for...

Kany García presented the video for her single...

Lake Maggiore, the fourth missing died – Lombardy

Tunisian Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB champions!

In Amazonas, they cut down 4 hectares to...

Allegri, ‘Anomalous season, I don’t wish it on...

Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi and other places have strong...

The NET congratulates data entry operators, CLC and...

member of the World Energy Council

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy