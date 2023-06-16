200 years of Cali history are discovered on Paseo Bolívar

The archaeological excavations carried out by the Instituto Científico del Valle, Inciva, in Paseo Bolívar have allowed the discovery of two centuries of history of the city of Cali.

This is indicated by archaeologists, who stated that the vestiges reveal nearly 200 years of Cali’s past.

Inciva has been carrying out studies in the works that are being carried out in the Río Cali Project, stage 2, which are being developed in Paseo Bolívar, a central area of ​​the city.

Last

Emily Vanessa Vélez Ávila, director of Inciva, indicated that the work carried out by the Institute’s technical team, made up of archaeologists, architects and draughtsmen, has made it possible to record and detail layer by layer the vestiges belonging to different periods of Cali, from 1835 to 2023. , which undoubtedly contributes to the recovery of the heritage and historical memory of the city.

The official added that “vestiges of the construction of the Ortiz bridge in 1835, of the first Pichincha battalion built between 1908 and 1924, the development of roads and the rainwater channeling and the old sewage system” have been found.

Identity

Natalia Robayo, archaeologist and coordinator of Inciva, stressed that “this research has allowed us to expand the city’s archaeological and historical knowledge of the different human occupations during all these years and favors the processes of identity and knowledge of citizens.”

A symbol

Paseo Bolívar is an important landmark in Cali because it was the axis of urban development since the beginning of the 19th century.

The construction of the Ortiz Bridge in 1835 communicated with the center and the Plaza de Cayzedo; the renovation of the granite floor, the fountain next to the Ortiz Bridge between 1950 and 1960, and the change of image of Paseo Bolívar, on the occasion of the 450th anniversary of Cali, are part of the evidence excavated and documented in the work of preventive archeology which is in the laboratory analysis phase and will be exhibited to the Cali community.

Second level

The second phase of Río Cali is considered a public space project of an urban nature, considered a key mega-work for the pedestrian connection in the center and north of the city.

As reported by Néstor Martínez Sandoval, Secretary of Infrastructure of Cali, “the works include Paseo Bolívar and the Ortiz Bridge in Central Park. This project obviously requires a Traffic Management Plan that the Ministry of Mobility has already accepted and we are applying it.”

From the Mayor’s Office of Cali, through the Infrastructure Secretariat, patience is reiterated to the community in the face of the trauma generated on 2 North Avenue.

“We are doing work at peak hours so that, during this time, the contractor can expand the capacity of the road and reduce the space of the work,” added the official Martínez Sandoval.

More than 10 billion were invested in the first phase of the Central Park, delivered in December 2021, made up of eight totems where three of them have water fountains, 12 benches, a theater and lighting on the totems, being an ideal setting for culture and tourism in Cali.

With valorization resources in the order of 13 billion, the intervention of this mega-work that revitalizes and dignifies the cultural spaces in the ‘Sucursal del Cielo’ will be completed.

archaeological wealth

On the other hand, Inciva invited Valle del Cauca residents and tourists to discover the archaeological wealth of the region.

In this sense, he made a call to visit the Calima Archaeological Museum, located five blocks from the main park of the municipality of Calima -El Darién.

Emily Vanessa Vélez Ávila, director of Inciva, said that “the Museum, which is part of the cultural heritage of the department, has an exhibition module, an archeology laboratory, and replicas of the types of houses used by pre-Hispanic settlers in the region. The tour of its exhibition hall is like taking a trip through ten thousand years of history, knowing the vestiges of the societies that populated Valle del Cauca and the Colombian southwest”.

Comments