Home News 20,000 euros damage: parked car rolls away in Mindelheim and crashes into car all-in.de
News

20,000 euros damage: parked car rolls away in Mindelheim and crashes into car all-in.de

by admin
20,000 euros damage: parked car rolls away in Mindelheim and crashes into car all-in.de

A car rolled backwards and crashed into another car on Tuesday afternoon on Bahnhofstrasse in Mindelheim. That’s what the police report.

woman is slightly injured

The driver had just got out of her car when it started to run on its own. The woman then rushed to her car and opened the driver’s door to stop the vehicle. But she didn’t manage to do that in time: the car crashed into a car that was parked on the side of the road. Total damage to both vehicles was around 20,000 euros. The woman suffered minor injuries trying to stop the car.

See also  B20, Draghi: 'Thanks to vaccines, the end of the pandemic is in sight'

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026...

Eugen Korda: Good, bad and ugly Slovakia |...

Keeping the “Canada warbler”

Corona subsidy: Funding pot for crisis-ridden clubs

Manchester United have not experienced such humiliation for...

Safe school environments – El Diario

The first session of the 14th National People’s...

IAB: Unemployment will decrease in coming months

Tariq Ansari appointed as Chairman of Telangana State...

18 people were captured in Huila over the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy