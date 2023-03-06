A car rolled backwards and crashed into another car on Tuesday afternoon on Bahnhofstrasse in Mindelheim. That’s what the police report.

woman is slightly injured

The driver had just got out of her car when it started to run on its own. The woman then rushed to her car and opened the driver’s door to stop the vehicle. But she didn’t manage to do that in time: the car crashed into a car that was parked on the side of the road. Total damage to both vehicles was around 20,000 euros. The woman suffered minor injuries trying to stop the car.