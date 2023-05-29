20,000 new Mobilízate cards for the Tram





Marcelo Toral Roura, the new director of the Cuenca Tram, announced that in the first 15 days of June they expect to receive a batch of 20,000 Movilízate cards to put them on sale immediately.

And it is that there is a shortage of these and there is also a delay in the fulfillment of a contract for the provision of new cards, which was signed by the previous municipal administration.

This was with a national provider that was commissioned to manufacture these cards and deliver them up to the 20th of this month. These are expected to partly meet current demand.

If you pay by card, the normal Cuenca Tram fare is 35 cents, and half for people with disabilities, seniors, students up to 17 years of age, and children under 18 years of age.

Due to the lack of cards, to travel by this means of transport, users are forced to buy tickets, which cost one dollar each, which has caused constant discomfort.

Toral stated that the new cards will be sold at the five personalization points that the Municipality of Cuenca has implemented, and that they are along the tram route.

“In the following weeks we are already planning to have 60,000 more cards with which we intend to ensure the demand for this year and part of the demand for the following year…”, Toral explained.

Tickets virtuales

The official recalled that users can currently pay for the tram ticket with virtual tickets. This through an application with three savings and credit cooperatives.

These are the Progressive Ecuadorian Youth (JEP), CREA and the Jardín Azuayo. Likewise, Cooperco is also in the process of being part of this collection system.

Toral pointed out that the Cuenca Tram began commercial operation in September 2020 with 50,000 cards, after which a purchase of 50,000 more was made, and later another 60,000.

For this reason, it is estimated that to date some 160,000 cards have been put up for sale, of which currently, according to the records of the tramway system, only about 45,000 are used frequently.

To buy the new cards, users have to present their citizenship card. In the case of half-fare tickets, they are personalized and have the beneficiary’s name and photograph printed on them.

Integration

Regarding the integration of the Tram with the buses of the Cuenca Chamber of Transportation (CTC), he indicated that this process is stopped and that concretizing this is one of the main challenges of the new municipal administration.

“The objective is to reach this agreement with the transport chamber, giving a viable solution, both technically and economically, to finally achieve this integration…”, he said.

He delimited: “it is necessary to understand that the Tram is not the one that makes the integration, but it is one more operator that integrates to a transport system. We even have other forms of transport such as public bicycles…”.

According to Toral, the integration includes an integrated collection system and a user information system, but also a commercial scheme and a set of business rules.

Income and expenses

The Cuenca Tram currently transports an average of 20,000 passengers per day, and according to the data left by the previous administration, it has income of $2,643,994 and expenditures of $4,446,808.

Toral confirmed that they have an insurance contract for the Tram that has been extended, and that it is urgent to carry out a new bidding process to hire a new insurance for this transport system. For this they are against time.

For Patricio Arias, a civil engineer, who worked as an advisor for the implementation of the Trolleybus system in Quito, it is necessary for the Cuenca Tram to integrate with the other transportation systems.

“I speak of two types of integration: physical and tariff integration. For this, the municipality has to determine a tariff policy, which must include compensation calculations for those who integrate the system… ”, he pointed out.

In the opinion of Arias, a fundamental component for the integration of public transport modalities is the payment method, for which he considers that there must be only one card to cancel the tickets.

According to Arias, one of the solutions to reduce traffic congestion in intermediate cities such as Cuenca is to improve public transportation so as to discourage the use of private vehicles.

technology for payment

For Juan Pablo Quezada, systems engineer and consultant for BM Solutions, the municipality should encourage payment of the Cuenca Tram, through the digital application that is linked to financial institutions.

“There are payment applications that can be developed quickly according to a technical form provided by the service provider and can be modified according to the needs that appear…”, he indicated.

He explained that even this allows the user to have control of what is destined for transport, in addition to avoiding carrying a card or money, which implies the risk of loss.

Data

20.000 passengers per day has the Cuenca Tram, whose commercial operation began in September 2020.

2022 It was the year in which the Cuenca Tram insurance contract ended. It is currently extended.

1,8 million dollars delivered by the Municipality of Cuenca in 2022 to finance the operation of the Cuenca Tram.

25 years of useful life on average have the wagons of the Tram, of Cuenca. There are 14 units.

2013 It was the year in which the construction of the Cuenca Tram began, which cost about 289 million dollars.

Detail

In January 2021, Guillermo Lasso, at that time a candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador, offered to cover the liabilities and the subsidy for the Cuenca Tram, but to date he has not complied.

Some 51 million dollars requested the Municipality of Cuenca to build the Tram. The administration of Pedro Palacios has already paid some 15.6 million. Payment is in installments.