200,000 euros damage: Crane falls on Claas tractor with dump truck

Be loud now police still unclear why the crane overturned. It may have been a technical defect. Or a stabilizing weight had loosened, according to the Alsfelder Allgemeine. According to the police headquarters in East Hesse, the property damage caused by the accident is estimated to be at least 200,000 euros.

Police, emergency doctor, fire brigade and rescue service were on site. An employee of the State Office for Occupational Safety and Health from the Gießen Regional Council also came to the scene of the accident to check the incident and determine the cause of the accident. In addition, the scene of the accident was blocked by the trade association, reports the Oberhessische Presse.