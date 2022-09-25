In those days the radio played on repeat “Nobody wants to be Robin”, by Cesare Cremonini. Electricity on the protected market cost families 40% of the bloodletting price we pay for it now and the spread fluctuated around 130 points, today it is 230. On March 4, 2018, Sunday of the Parliament vote, Napoli led the Serie A standings, Juve was glued to a length. Sunday of the championship, matchday 27, but without matches. All postponed for mourning, for the death of the Fiorentina captain, Davide Astori.

The counting of the ballot papers, after 11 pm, would have marked the affirmation of the Five Star Movement, with over 32% of the votes nationwide, and of the most voted center-right grouping. In the province of Belluno, in particular, the center-right coalition exceeded 50% of the votes.

Fratelli d’Italia was still at 4%. In the Region it had gone slightly better, but by a few decimal places. To do the lion’s share were the Northern League, ready to go to the government. And Forza Italia was still in double figures

Less than five years have passed, the time of a term that has been truncated at the bottom. But it seems an era has passed. And today we await the end of the counting to find out if the Brothers of Italy has multiplied its harvest of votes by six, seven or eight times.