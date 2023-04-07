Home News 2022 accounts in balance, thanks to the healthy budget of the Region – Emilia-Romagna Region
2022 accounts in balance, thanks to the healthy budget of the Region – Emilia-Romagna Region

“As expected, i Emilia-Romagna health accounts close 2022 in balancethanks to healthy budget of the Region which allows us once again to cope with government failure to intervenewhich did not fully cover either the Covid costs or the increases in energy bills, which also hit hospitals and health facilities hard”.

The regional councilors for the budget, Paolo Calvinoand health policies, Raffaele Doninireiterate that there is no risk of regional health commissioning with respect to the closure of the 2022 budgets of the health companies, which is complying with the normal procedure provided for by the current legislation.

“As known – they continue – in the autumn we set aside regional funds for 85 million euros through the 2023 forecast budget, the use of the restricted surplus is envisaged, resources that now allow the closure of the 2022 budgets of the healthcare companies in balance, covering the imbalance resulting from the lack of national transfers and generated by soaring Covid costs and energy price hikes. Maneuver already communicated to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which we will formalize in the Council in full compliance with the terms of the law “.

“The assessments on spending trends and on the deviations of the accounts from the regional health care of these weeks- they continue Calvano e Donini– refer to the current year, but these are precisely estimates, in a context marked by uncertainties and difficulties which sees all the Italian Regions asking the Government to fully refinance the national health system. It should be remembered that the 2023 financial statements of the healthcare companies will be closed by March 2024: all the more so there is no risk of receivershipbut one fight to defend public health of our country. It is good that politics, at all levels, discuss this and how meet the health needs of citizensrather than foreshadowing receiverships that are not on the horizon”.

“Emilia-Romagna, for the third consecutive yearhe used own resources to respond to missed national transfers and, this year in particular, it has even had to resort to the extra-health budget to cover its needs – conclude Calvano and Donini -. If this contradiction is highlighted not only by one of the most advanced regional health systems, but also by one of the most solid financially and least indebted Regions, it would be worth taking this need seriously, which even more so concerns the whole country and the National Health System”.

