Xinhuanet Boao, November 27th (Wang Richen) On November 27th, the 2022 Beautiful Habitat Summit hosted by Xinhuanet was held in Boao, Hainan. With the theme of “Innovation, Empowerment and Co-construction of a Better World“, the conference will gather experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from housing, home furnishing, building materials, environment and other fields related to human settlements to discuss in depth the road to high-quality development of human settlements under the guidance of innovation and promote exchanges Cooperation, to help a better living.

People’s demand for better living is increasing day by day

A good life is inseparable from a good habitat. The quality of living environment is directly related to the satisfaction and sense of gain of the people. As the people’s needs for a better life become more and more extensive, not only higher requirements are put forward for material and cultural life, but also the requirements for a better living environment are also increasing.

Tan Yuping, chairman of the board of supervisors of Xinhuanet, delivered a speech

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s living environment has continued to improve, the housing level has increased significantly, and the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security have significantly increased. Tan Yuping, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Xinhua Net, said in his speech that the development of a nation is always accompanied by a better human settlement, and the goal of human settlement construction is social construction. A good life is inseparable from a good habitat. Xinhuanet held this summit, hoping to build a platform for political, business, industry, academic and research exchanges, closely combine the promotion of high-quality development with the creation of high-quality life, and improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

Chen Jiwei, member of the party group and deputy director of the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Hainan Province, delivered a speech Chen Jiwei, member of the party group and deputy director of the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Hainan Province, delivered a speech

As the host of this summit, Chen Jiwei, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Hainan Province, said in his speech that Hainan attaches great importance to housing security work, practices the “people-centered” development concept, and insists on promoting security. The construction of safe housing projects and the construction of beautiful human settlements are important livelihood projects, popular support projects and development projects of Hainan Free Trade Port. At the same time, a large number of enterprises actively participated in the rapid development of housing security in Hainan, assumed key roles and played an important role.

Nie Meisheng, chairman of Jingrui Habitat Development Foundation, delivered a keynote speech Nie Meisheng, chairman of Jingrui Habitat Development Foundation, delivered a keynote speech

Nie Meisheng, chairman of Jingrui Habitat Development Foundation, said in his keynote speech that in addition to housing, new functions, new consumption, and new vitality will become new elements that constitute a good human settlement. Nie Meisheng believes that consumption is closely related to a happy living environment, that is, to enhance happiness and promote new consumption. In addition, technological empowerment and financial empowerment are also important supports for a better living environment.

The Research Center for Building a Better Habitat and a Better Life was established

The joint construction of a better human settlement is inseparable from the participation and support of all sectors of society and the broad masses of the people. As a representative of new housing enterprises and an active participant in the construction of a better living environment, Keike has closely integrated enterprise development with the actual needs of the people in recent years, upgraded the “one body with two wings” development strategy, and accumulated a lot of practical experience.

Li Wenjie, Senior Vice President of Keike and Dean of Keike Research Institute, delivered a keynote speech Li Wenjie, Senior Vice President of Keike and Dean of Keike Research Institute, delivered a keynote speech

“To achieve the grand goal of a better living environment, we must always adhere to the people-centered approach and strive to create a high-quality life for the people.” Li Wenjie, senior vice president of Keke and director of the Keike Research Institute, said that as an explorer of better living services, Keike Participants will actively comply with the new requirements of policies and market development, continue to promote the strategic upgrade of “One Body with Two Wings”, continue to innovate and empower on the journey to realize a better living environment, and join hands with all parties to promote the industry’s joint construction and help the “One Body with Two Wings” ecological improvement Let more families enjoy the “beauty of home”.

“Beautiful Life Research Center of Shell Research Institute” was formally established “Beautiful Life Research Center of Shell Research Institute” was formally established

Building a better human settlement together also requires long-term research and academic empowerment. At the summit, the “Beautiful Life Research Center of the Shell Research Institute” was formally established. It will conduct research from six aspects: home improvement consumers, segmented customer groups, industry trends, lifestyles, designer empowerment, fashion trend research and release, and help all Build a better life.

“Home Improvement: A New Growth Engine for Residential Services” White Paper Released “Home Improvement: A New Growth Engine for Residential Services” White Paper Released

At the same time, the housing big data research group of the Academy of Finance and Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Shell Research Institute, and Xinhuanet also jointly released the white paper “Home Improvement: A New Growth Engine for Residential Services”, which was interpreted by Yan Jinqiang, a senior analyst at the Shell Research Institute. The report focuses on “growth”, and discusses it from four aspects: the growth logic, growth scale, growth point, and growth exploration practice of the home improvement market. The purpose is to sort out the current situation of home improvement development and future expectations, problems and development explorations, meet the consumption needs of residents, and further promote the development of the industry.

The industry focuses on people-oriented decoding of a better living environment

In the round table forum session of the 2022 Better Habitat Summit, representatives from industries related to housing, home furnishing, building materials, environment and other fields related to the creation of people’s better living quarters hope that everyone can start from their own different fields and perspectives, around the “people-oriented decoding of beautiful In-depth discussions and exchanges on the theme of “Habitat”, and shared their insights.

“people oriented Decoding a Better Habitat” Roundtable Dialogue

For the pursuit of a better living environment, Luo Li, director of the Space Art Committee of the China Architectural Culture Research Association, suggested that digital means should be explored to promote the co-construction, sharing and integration of cities and villages.According to Tang Guohai, chairman of Qisheng Technology, a better living environment covers

Living space, living environment, living supplies, and more importantly, the people who live there. Yan Weiyang, vice president of Shell and founder of Shengdu Home Decoration, said that it is necessary to focus on customer value and drive the development of human settlements through innovation. Ye Mingjie, executive director and president of Shimao Services, believes that the development of the community and the development of a better living environment are complementary, and the development of a better living environment will also continue to improve along with the iterative upgrading of the community. Lin Guocai, vice chairman of Skyworth Automobile Group, believes that companies should provide products and services based on people’s travel, rest, work, and family life.

Putting people first and jointly creating a better living life requires the continuous efforts and active actions of the vast number of enterprises in various industries. In order to promote enterprises to better fulfill their social responsibilities and practice the concept of co-constructing a better human settlement, the 2022 Better Living Summit released a list of “beautiful human settlement co-builders”, including Keike Fangfang, Logan Group, Poly Development, Poly Property, Qi Enterprises such as Sheng Technology and Shimao Service were shortlisted.

The four-day 2022 Boao Forum for Chinese Entrepreneurs is hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the People’s Government of Hainan Province, and undertaken by Xinhua News Agency’s National Brand Engineering Office and Xinhua Net. As one of the sub-forums of the conference, the 2022 Better Habitat Summit aims to build a platform for political, business, industry, academic and research exchanges, build consensus and form a joint force, unify the promotion of high-quality development and the creation of high-quality life, and strive to explore and Form a group of innovative practical achievements and typical experiences that are highly innovative, have good practical effects, and can be used for reference and promotion.