2022 China Farmers Harvest Festival opens, Pinduoduo launches Harvest Hall, and 5 billion subsidizes good agricultural goods

I like to see rice buds and praise the harvest. 12 key counties and districts of national rural revitalization, including Luoning in Henan, Guang’an in Sichuan, and Shicheng in Jiangxi, relayed live broadcasts to “endorsement” for their hometown agricultural products, and also opened the prelude to the golden autumn consumption season of Chinese farmers’ harvest festival in 2022.

On September 13, the 2022 Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival Golden Autumn Consumption Season activity jointly initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the Central Radio and Television Station, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, and the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives was launched in Beijing. In this launch event, farmers from Qiongshan, Henan, Xixia, Chengdu, and Xinjin, etc. were invited to video link to celebrate the harvest and welcome the grand event; organized Pinduoduo and other e-commerce companies to release the “Proposal for Production and Marketing”; set up national poverty alleviation areas on the spot Production and marketing docking area, Beijing characteristic agricultural products exhibition area, etc.; live broadcast activities for e-commerce agricultural assistance were held.

△On September 13, the 2022 Harvest Festival Golden Autumn Consumption Season was launched in Beijing, and a live broadcast of e-commerce agricultural assistance was held at the launching ceremony.Photo by Dai Jun

It is reported that this year’s golden autumn consumer season will last for 3 months. E-commerce companies such as Pinduoduo, live broadcast platforms such as Douyin, agricultural product wholesale markets such as Xinfadi, and supermarket companies such as Wumart will offer discounts, traffic tilts, reductions and exemptions. The promotion of agricultural products will be carried out to stimulate the vitality of market consumption.

As the representative of the e-commerce platform among the organizers of this golden autumn consumption season, Pinduoduo launched the “Duoduo Harvest Hall” from September 1st to November 30th, and invested 5 billion in the platform to benefit farmers’ consumption subsidies. Celebrate the Harvest Festival with nearly 900 million platform consumers.

12 county magistrates jointly live broadcast to help farmers

“Laifengteng tea is the tea you want to drink ‘morning and evening’.” Yang Zhuo, member of the Standing Committee of the Laifeng County Party Committee and deputy county head of Hubei Province, tried to promote the local specialty tea through the camera, and saw him pick up a transparent glass. , take a small amount of rattan tea, pour boiling water, and a white “thin cream” spreads on the surface of the tea leaves.

△ As soon as the live broadcast started, Yang Zhuo, member of the Standing Committee of the Laifeng County Party Committee and deputy head of Hubei Province, began to promote local specialties to netizens.

In recent years, the connotation of the Harvest Festival has been enriched continuously. It not only celebrates the high yield and harvest of agriculture, but also realizes the regional agricultural brand out of the village through cultural platform, economic singing, etc., to help the inheritance and development of rural traditional culture.

At the launching ceremony, 12 key districts and counties of national rural revitalization, including Luoning County in Henan Province, Yilong County in Sichuan Province, Laifeng County in Hubei Province, Yongshun County in Hunan Province, Longshan County in Hunan Province, and Jianhe County in Guizhou Province, participated in the relay to help farmers. Live streaming events. Relevant responsible comrades from local governments joined hands with farmer representatives to enter the Pinduoduo live broadcast room to promote local characteristic agricultural products to audiences across the country. More than 50 high-quality landmark agricultural products such as Laifengteng tea, Longshan lily, Changshun apple, and Shicheng Hakka wine appeared in the live broadcast event.

Facing the camera, He Yuju, deputy head of the People’s Government of Luoning County, Henan Province, recommended the local special spicy strips, stone flour and eight bowls of Luoyang water feast to consumers across the country. “Our Luoning County is a typical mountainous agricultural county. In recent years, characteristic industries such as Shangge apples, Jinzhu pears, wormwood products, and bamboo weaving crafts have achieved strong support by relying on e-commerce.” He Yuju said that this participation The large-scale live broadcast of the harvest season in the golden autumn consumption season is of great significance. In the future, it will continue to make good use of the “new agricultural tools” of e-commerce to provide assistance for the high-quality development of local agriculture.

“The counties and districts participating in the live broadcast this time include large grain-producing counties, key animal husbandry counties, and key counties for national rural revitalization, as well as areas inhabited by ethnic minorities such as Tujia, Miao, and Buyi.” Pinduoduo The relevant person in charge said that on the one hand, live broadcast activities will help high-quality and niche agricultural products come out and connect to a broader market; on the other hand, live broadcast cameras should be used to promote excellent farming culture and rural traditional culture, and spread the beauty of the countryside.

“Toto Harvest Hall” subsidizes 500,000 fine agricultural products

The Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival has entered its fifth year. As the farmers’ own festival, the Harvest Festival not only shows the enthusiasm of farmers towards a better life, but also promotes the creation of a strong atmosphere in which the whole society pays attention to agriculture, rural areas and farmers.

As a well-known agricultural product upstream platform in China, Pinduoduo has participated in the hosting of the Harvest Festival and the Golden Autumn Consumption Season for many years, helping the country’s high-quality agricultural products go out of the mountains and into the city. This year, the “Toto Harvest Pavilion” will be online for three months. It will cover four major categories of agricultural products, including rice, flour, grain and oil, meat, poultry, eggs and milk, vegetables and fruits, and agricultural and sideline products. It will radiate 300,000 merchants and over 500,000 types of agricultural and sideline products, covering all major agricultural and sideline products nationwide. agricultural area.

“During this year’s harvest festival, the platform will continue to increase investment in capital resources on the basis of last year, and will provide 5 billion consumer subsidies including coupons and traffic for the event.” The relevant person in charge of Pinduoduo said that consumption Participants can search for the keyword “Harvest Festival” through the Pinduoduo app, receive special subsidy in the “Duoduo Harvest Hall”, and purchase high-quality agricultural products from all over the country.

△Toto Harvest Hall was launched on September 1, and the event will last for 3 months.

At the launch site of the Harvest Festival Golden Autumn Consumption Season, the participants experienced one-click ordering of good agricultural products. Behind every seemingly ordinary agricultural product, there is the diligence and hard work, simplicity and thickness of the vast number of farmers. Taking Luochuan apples, which are very popular among the audience at the event, as an example, after nearly 10 years of exploration, the Luochuan apple industry has launched the domestic advanced physical preservation technology. At the same time, each fruit has an exclusive QR code. With the support of modern logistics and modern logistics, it can not only achieve year-round supply, but also achieve quality traceability. By 2021, the online sales of Luochuan apples will reach 1.25 billion yuan.

Long-term support for agriculture, Pinduoduo, on behalf of the industry, launched an initiative to help farmers

At the launching ceremony, Pinduoduo, as a representative of the e-commerce industry, launched three initiatives to help farmers and farmers by connecting production and sales, focusing on “gathering strength and striving to be an advocate of helping agriculture through consumption” and “actively participating, striving to be a practitioner of helping agriculture through consumption” “Extensive publicity, striving to be a booster of consumption to help agriculture” calls on the entire industry to continue to promote the upward trend of agricultural products, strengthen the precise connection between production and sales, and actively work in poverty alleviation and agriculture, serving rural revitalization, and promoting scientific and technological innovation. strength.

△ As a representative of the e-commerce industry, Pinduoduo read out the proposal, calling on the entire industry to join hands to help rural revitalization.Photo by Dai Jun

“The growth of Pinduoduo is fully benefited from the development of China‘s agriculture. We have always been with Chinese farmers and agriculture.” Wang Jian, senior vice president of Pinduoduo, said that reinvesting in the agricultural sector is Pinduoduo’s long-term strategy. Since its establishment, the platform has implemented a zero-commission policy for agricultural products merchants to reduce the burden and cost of farmers and farmers. Taking this year’s Harvest Festival as an opportunity, the platform will further promote helping and benefiting farmers in six areas, including increasing supply, expanding consumption, stabilizing production and sales, cultivating talents, strengthening technology, and helping infrastructure, bringing benefits to more Chinese farmers.

In terms of expanding consumption, in addition to continuing to subsidize agricultural products, this year Pinduoduo has also launched projects such as “Searching for Fresh Chinese Goods” and “Super Agricultural Products Festival”. To further meet the consumption and improve the quality, and promote the high yield and income of farmers. In terms of talent training, the platform will use the online “duoduo classroom” to cultivate more localized new farmers. At the same time, relying on the special plan of “Ten Billion Agricultural Research”, we will support the implementation of cutting-edge agricultural technology in the planting end, and continue to practice the universal benefits of agricultural technology.