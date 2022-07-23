Original title: 2022 China International Tourism Fair | “International Tourism Exchange and Cooperation Development under the Framework of RCEP” Forum Held in Kunming

On July 23, hosted by the 2022 China International Tourism Fair Organizing Committee, organized by the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the China Tourism Academy “International Tourism Exchange and Cooperation Development under the Framework of RCEP” “The forum was held in Kunming, Yunnan. Shi Yugang, Deputy Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, Wang Hao, Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Yunnan Provincial People’s Government, Zhang Xilong, First-level Inspector of the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Kunming Municipal Party Committee, China Tourism Academy, China ASEAN Center, Representatives from the Myanmar Consulate General, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and other units and institutions attended the forum.

Shi Yugang, Deputy Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, said in his speech that this forum will lay a solid foundation for promoting people-to-people bonds, mutual learning of civilizations and industrial cooperation among RCEP partner countries. Under this framework, Yunnan tourism is actively recovering, optimizing the tourism environment, improving tourism facilities, and providing the most efficient policy environment. For RCEP countries, a comprehensive experimental area for cross-border e-commerce, a dedicated channel for smart port construction, and a task list for related exhibition activities have been formulated. Give the green light for tourism exchanges and cooperation, and explore the RCEP tourism cooperation model and path first.

Zhang Xilong, first-level inspector of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that the official signing and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will bring long-term benefits to international tourism exchanges and cooperation, as well as to RCEP member states. valuable development opportunities. RCEP member states should fully explore the potential of RCEP policies, continue to expand cooperation areas, innovate communication channels, deepen pragmatic cooperation, promote regional tourism integration, and form high-quality participation of RCEP member states in the regional industrial chain through high-quality industrial chain cooperation. And lead the mutual benefit and win-win of regional and world tourism.

Wei Yilin, Commercial Consul of the Myanmar Consulate-General, stressed that in this highly interconnected world, tourism exchanges and cooperation between RCEP partners to share future development is very necessary and timely. Myanmar has abundant tourism resources, and looks forward to expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation in tourism under the framework of RCEP, promoting mutual visits, and jointly realizing a prosperous and shared future. At the forum, Dai Bin, President of the China Tourism Academy, delivered an opening speech on “Promoting the Recovery of Inbound and Outbound Tourism with a More Open Regionalism” and released a special research report “Ensemble RCEP’s Strongest Voice to Create a Better Future of Tourism”, exploring the In the future, international tourism exchanges and cooperation among RCEP member countries will be richer and more exciting and innovative possibilities. In the keynote speech session, Su Hong, Director of the Kunming Office of the National Tourism Administration of Thailand, delivered a keynote speech entitled “International Cooperation in Tourism under the Framework of RCEP”, showing her thoughts on how to integrate Thailand into RCEP and strengthen tourism exchanges and cooperation with China. Zhao Guoliang, director of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, delivered a keynote speech on “Local Tourism Practices under the Framework of RCEP”, interpreting the opportunities and challenges of Yunnan in the RCEP era, and proposed that in the process of serving and integrating into the construction of a radiating center in South Asia and Southeast Asia, it will help my country First explore the new model and new path of RCEP tourism cooperation. See also Commercial space flight to realize the future of summer travel check-in is outer space?_Microgravity Dean Dai Bin and other guests, including Li Xinyu, President of Ctrip Group, You Cheng, President of China Tourism Group Research Institute, Yang Min, Chairman of Kanglv Group, Wang Yundong, General Manager of Health Industry Group, and Wang Jun, President of Weiguang Huitong Group, gathered around the theme of “RCEP and Tourism”. Industry: Openness, Cooperation, and Win-win” conducted a special dialogue with ideological tension. The dialogue discussed the market cultivation, industry standards, information platforms, financial support, and policy support of tourism cooperation among RCEP-related countries, showing the actions and responsibilities of Chinese entrepreneurs in promoting the high-quality development of tourism under the framework of RCEP. In the launch of the initiative, Shi Lin, a first-level inspector of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, released the “Kunming Initiative for International Tourism Exchange and Cooperation under the Framework of RCEP”, emphasizing that RCEP partners should and can also contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative and the Asian Tourism Promotion Plan play a more constructive role in the development of tourism in the world, make new contributions to the prosperity and development of world tourism, and jointly create a better future. With the theme of “International Tourism Exchange and Cooperation Development under the Framework of RCEP”, this forum takes the form of online and offline integration. Through opening speeches, keynote speeches, round-table dialogues and a series of supporting activities, the communication of RCEP international tourism exchanges and cooperation is established. With the dialogue platform, the consensus of the participants has been condensed, and it has become a powerful promoter of future actions. In particular, the release of targeted special reports provided a useful reference for promoting the high-quality development of RCEP and tourism. The forum attracted officials from the RCEP Consulate General in Kunming, international tourism organizations in China, RCEP member countries’ offices in China and overseas cultural and tourism enterprises in China, representatives from relevant provincial (city) culture and tourism departments (bureaus), tourism About 200 people from research institutions and think tanks, representatives of industry associations and universities, and heads of relevant travel-related enterprises attended the meeting. See also INTO1 has a hundred-day performance in a group, the international men's team is fledgling and the future can be expected_Gao Qing Editor in charge: Yuan Ming Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

