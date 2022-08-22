2022 China Physician’s Day | Guangzhou “Focusing on the New Normal to Build a New Highland” theme cloud sharing event was successfully held

Ocean Net News In order to vigorously promote the professional spirit of “respect for life, save the dying, be willing to contribute, and love without bounds”, and comprehensively promote the high-quality development of Guangzhou’s health and health undertakings, on the morning of August 19, under the guidance of the Guangzhou Federation of Trade Unions, Guangzhou Municipal Health Sponsored by the Health Committee, co-organized by Guangzhou Medical Doctor Association and Guangzhou Hospital Association, and hosted by Dayang.com, the theme cloud sharing session of “focusing on the new normal and building a new highland” of the 2022 “8·19” China Doctors’ Day series activities was officially broadcast.

Tang Hanghao, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee and chairman of the Guangzhou Federation of Trade Unions, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the medical staff on behalf of the Guangzhou Federation of Trade Unions at the cloud sharing meeting. The Municipal Federation of Trade Unions has always cared about all physicians, and strives to mobilize forces from all walks of life in physician training, industry self-discipline and rights protection, and physician services. He called on all units to implement the protection policy of caring and caring for medical workers, so that they will always maintain a strong fighting force and high fighting spirit, and take care of the people’s health.

Chen Bin, former member of the party group and deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Committee, through the cloud sharing meeting, on behalf of the Health and Health Committee, extended festive blessings and high respect to the vast number of doctors in the city, and praised Guangzhou medical workers for showing their original intentions at critical moments. mission, and made great contributions to the prevention and control of the epidemic. The cause of healthy Guangzhou has a long way to go. I hope that the majority of doctors and friends will stick to their original aspirations and continue to make new and greater contributions to improving the health and well-being of the people.

Focus on the new normal, the most beautiful doctors shine

The cloud sharing session kicked off with “focusing on the new normal”, vividly explaining that the majority of doctors are people-centered, adhere to scientific precision, dynamic clearing, and do a good job of epidemic prevention and control in a strict and meticulous manner, so as to contribute to the prevention and control of the epidemic and the economy and society. Lay a solid foundation for the development of “grasping with both hands” and “strengthening with both hands”.

Liu Huan, deputy secretary of the party group of the Baiyun District Health Bureau of Guangzhou City, shared the theme cloud. In the face of the epidemic, Baiyun District has always adhered to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and implemented “one case”. One special class, one key site, one project”, and take good measures to give full play to the mainstay role of medical staff.

Cai Wenfeng from the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as a team leader, insisted on the “rapid epidemic disposal – rapid data acquisition – rapid transfer of personnel” model, quickly locked and organized the transfer and isolation of personnel at risk of the epidemic, and effectively prevented risk spillovers. Li Chengjie of Helong Street Community Health Service Center in Baiyun District regards himself as a handyman and participates in front-line investigation, investigation and sampling. people. Chen Enkuan, a Tibet aid cadre from Guangzhou Red Cross Hospital, has been working in Nyingchi Bomi for three years. He comprehensively promoted the group-style assistance of medical talents to Tibet, and ended the history of no otolaryngology and pediatrics in Bomi County. Going deep into the grassroots to carry out free free clinics, it has played an important role in serving and guaranteeing the construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway along the 318 National Highway, fully demonstrating the temperature and enthusiasm of the Guangzhou-Tibet aid team.

Sharing by representatives of the most beautiful doctors (Cai Wenfeng, Li Chengjie, Chen Enkuan, from left to right)

Constructing a new highland wearing white clothes

In 2022, the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission will strive to promote the high-quality development of medical services with the overall goal of promoting the construction of medical highlands, the construction of research-oriented hospitals as the program, and the development of specialized technologies as the core. The second chapter of the sharing session, “Building a New Highland for Development”, provides insight into the future “indomitable” medical and health care pattern in Guangzhou.

interactive visit

During the interactive visit, Huang Weiqing, vice president of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, said that the hospital relies on the construction of a national-level platform to carry out high-level clinical research and “stuck neck” technology research. Further implement the hierarchical and classified discipline construction plan, and strive to build a national medical center that reflects the achievements of Guangzhou’s high-level hospital construction.

Ying Yi, vice president of Guangzhou First People’s Hospital, believes that talent is the hospital’s primary strategic resource. The hospital continues to send young backbones to study abroad, and at the same time optimizes the talent training mechanism and sets up a special talent department. The talents introduced and cultivated in recent years have played a vital role in the hospital’s discipline construction and the improvement of its academic atmosphere.

Wang Hongtao, vice president of the Guangzhou Women and Children’s Medical Center, pointed out that the center implements the positioning of children’s difficult and critical care functions, strengthens the training of pediatric medical talents, actively builds a high-level clinical research platform, establishes a network for the prevention and treatment of children’s critical diseases, and gives play to regional children’s medical services. Radiation capacity and other measures were taken simultaneously to further promote the construction of the National Children’s Regional Medical Center.

Hu Fengyu, vice president of the Eighth Hospital Affiliated to Guangzhou Medical University, said that in the future, the hospital will make every effort to form a medical backbone team through flexible introduction and independent training. Combining the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the characteristics of the hospital’s specialties, create key discipline groups such as emerging infectious diseases, AIDS, liver disease, and traditional Chinese medicine, and four research platforms for infectious disease research, clinical verification, clinical pharmacy, and infection prevention and control, to improve the overall level of clinical treatment. and research capabilities.

Medical and legal peer exhibition style

Physician Law Roundtable Forum

A total of five guests were invited to the theme roundtable forum to discuss “Physician Law: New Regulations for Practice and New Development for the Industry”. Song Ruliang, director of the Guangdong Research Center for the Rule of Law, who chaired the forum, said that the “Practicing Physician Law” has been changed to the “Physician Law”. In response to Shenzhen’s newly revised regulations on pre-living medical orders, Ying Yi, vice president of Guangzhou First People’s Hospital, believes that respecting pre-existing wills should clarify the basis and standards for the division of the end-stage, and still face specific implementation rules and process constraints in the follow-up. . In response to the problem of off-label use of drugs, Liu Zhijia, vice president of the Guangzhou Yuexiu District People’s Court, affirmed that there are no substitutes, there is a basis for the use of approved, informed, and monitorable use principles; Xiao Guohong, president of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, reminded the public to Please follow the doctor’s orders to use medicines, and medical institutions also have the legal responsibility to regulate off-label use of medicines. In response to the medical insurance practice activities of doctors, Changjiang City, deputy director of the Fund Supervision Office of Guangzhou Medical Insurance Bureau, said that the new Physician Law has put forward higher requirements for doctors’ practice behavior, emphasizing that at the moment of universal medical insurance, losing the qualification of a medical insurance doctor means losing the diagnosis and treatment. Qualifications.

This cloud sharing activity is one of a series of themed publicity activities for the 2022 China Doctor’s Day, organized by the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission. The 5th “Guangzhou Most Beautiful Physician” and “2022 Guangzhou Medical Staff Medical and Health Laws and Regulations Knowledge Contest” held earlier have been successfully concluded. Finally, 59 people in the 5th “Guangzhou Most Beautiful Physician” were selected to compete for the knowledge contest individuals. 100 prizes and 20 collective prizes. The cloud sharing meeting announced the winners of this year’s “Guangzhou Most Beautiful Doctor” and knowledge contest, and presented awards to some representatives.

The 5th “Guangzhou Most Beautiful Doctor” winner list

Tang Hanghao, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Congress and Chairman of the Guangzhou Federation of Trade Unions, presented awards to the representatives of the 5th Most Beautiful Doctors in Guangzhou

Chen Bin, former member of the party group and deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, presented awards to the representatives of the 5th most beautiful doctors in Guangzhou

Zhang Xibao, President of Guangzhou Medical Doctor Association, presented awards to the representatives of the winning doctors

Shu Jianchang, President of Guangzhou Hospital Association, presented awards to representatives of award-winning medical institutions

Medical Road forge ahead to open a new situation, and build health together with the law. In this theme cloud sharing session, we heard touching stories of the front-line anti-epidemic, saw the figure of the white doctor sweating like rain on the job, and felt the majestic power of people gathering together in the face of the epidemic. Under the background of the new era, the development space of the medical team is broad. The power gathered is huge and powerful. Upholding the spirit of “not afraid of hardship and tiredness”, they have been down-to-earth and steadfast throughout the journey, striding forward in the journey of epidemic prevention and control, and contributing their greatest strength to the high-quality development of health care.