On September 13, the 2022 Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival Golden Autumn Consumption Season was held in Beijing. The event was jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the Central Radio and Television Station, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, and the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives. This year’s Golden Autumn Consumer Season will last for three months. JD.com will invest hundreds of millions of dollars in expenses and resources through the “Jingdong Agricultural Specialty Shopping Festival”, driving hundreds of millions of farmers to increase their incomes and bringing 300,000 authentic agricultural specialties to consumers.





It is reported that the “Jingdong Agricultural Specialty Shopping Festival” will start on September 7 and end on September 25, and will last for 19 days. With the official opening of the first “JD.com Agricultural Specialty Shopping Festival”, JD.com has built different sub-venues in industrial belts across the country to help display the achievements of local rural revitalization through offline activities, online live broadcasts, etc., and with the help of JD.com’s own solid foundation Facilities, efficient digital and intelligent social supply chain and innovative technical service capabilities expand sales of local agricultural and sideline products and increase income for farmers.

In addition to this “Golden Autumn Consumption Season” event, JD.com also held a “King Crab” catching ceremony at the branch venue in Suqian, Jiangsu, and helped sell kiwifruit at the live broadcast venue in Meixian County, Shaanxi Province. Through various online and offline activities, the garlic and other agricultural specialties at the county venue have enabled consumers across the country to have a more intuitive understanding of agricultural specialties from all over the country, and have also driven the overall sales growth of related agricultural products.





At present, the product range of the “Jingdong Agricultural Specialty Shopping Festival” has covered more than 2,000 agricultural specialties industry belts across the country, covering the most representative and authentic agricultural products in various places, with an overall quantity exceeding 300,000.

Among them, there are more than 120,000 agricultural products with national geographical indications, including Wuchang rice, Ningxia Yanchi Tan sheep, Jiashi Ximei, Ningde large yellow croaker, Korla fragrant pear, Suqian king crab, Xiuwen kiwi fruit, Sichuan Huili pomegranate and other well-known industrial belt products at the event. After the launch, the sales volume and the growth rate have doubled.

On the first day of the “Jingdong Agricultural Specialty Shopping Festival”, the turnover of Ximeng beef and mutton increased by 9 times year-on-year, the turnover of Zhouzhi kiwifruit, Korla fragrant pear, Ningxia Yanchitan sheep, and Jiashi prunes increased by 6 times year-on-year, and the turnover of Huili pomegranate year-on-year. An increase of 400%, the turnover of Suqian king crab increased by 218% year-on-year, and the turnover of Yunnan small coffee increased by 190% year-on-year.





As a new type of entity enterprise with both the genes and attributes of entity enterprises, digital technology and capabilities, JD.com has always adhered to the principle of “helping real people with practical results” to continuously help the country’s development. As early as 2020, JD.com proposed a comprehensive “Penfolds Plan” and drove the rural areas to achieve a trillion-dollar output value.

With the opening of the first “JD.com Agricultural Specialty Shopping Festival”, JD.com has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in expenses and resources to help more farmers increase their income and help rural revitalization. In the future, JD.com will continue to develop its own advantages and provide important potential energy and motivation for promoting rural revitalization!



