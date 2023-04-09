According to the Regional Economic Bulletin published by Banco de La República, between October and December 2022, the economy of the Coffee Region remained in positive territory, despite this the agricultural sector had a negative performance.

The low results for this activity are due, according to the study, to the fact that the dispatches of agricultural products, the coffee harvest, the bovine cattle of the region brought to slaughter and the collection of milk for the industry decreased, while the slaughter of pigs was the only item that increased.

Based on the Information System of Prices and Supply of the Agricultural Sector (Sipsa) prepared by DANE, in the last quarter of 2022 the supply of food in the Coffee Region to wholesale collection centers in the country totaled 66,768 tons, showing an annual decline of 12.5%. “According to the Ideam, the days with rain for the period in question were higher than their historical averages, which could affect various crops in the region and particularly the shipments of plantains, oranges, cassava and bananas,” warns Banco de the Republic.

By departments

Caldas had the most significant negative annual variation in the region and deteriorated the performance of the previous quarter, given the lower shipments of oranges, bananas, guavas and tomatoes to the cities of Medellín, Manizales, Bogotá and Cali. Similarly, Quindío shipped fewer agricultural goods, especially plantains, oranges, bananas, cassava, and pumpkin to Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, and Neiva.

In the case of the department of Risaralda, it was the only one that exhibited growth, given the greater supply of bananas, tangerines and Tahiti lemons in the Pereira and Popayán plants. However, the increase was lessened by the decreases in plantains, onion rushes and pineapples.

Cattle

On the other hand, based on the DANE Livestock Slaughter Survey (ESAG), during the fourth quarter of the year the number of cattle in the region that were brought to slaughter fell 3.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, due to mainly due to the drop in Quindío (-18.0%).

Regarding the slaughter carried out in plants located in Caldas and Risaralda, it reached 65,374 heads during the period of analysis, representing a variation of 13.5% in its annual comparison. The increase was observed in the two departments, where Risaralda stood out despite reducing the growth rate of previous records.

The coffee region continued to demand cattle for slaughter, since Caldas and Risaralda supplied 61.7% and 30.0% of the cattle, respectively, while the rest was obtained from other areas of the country.

Pigs

Regarding the pigs coming from the region that were brought to slaughter, an annual increase of 6.5% was registered for the region as a whole, due to the increases in Risaralda (11.0%), Quindío (6.4 %) and Caldas (3.2%).

Likewise, slaughter within the region registered an annual increase of 7.8% for Risaralda, a similar variation compared to the publication of the National Pig Farming Fund (PorkColombia), which showed an increase in pork production in this department, as in Caldas, while in Quindío it decreased.

According to the Price Monitoring Unit (USP) attached to the Ministry of Agriculture, the collection of raw milk by the processing companies of the Coffee Region registered an annual drop of 11.4%. The decrease in the region was sustained by the lower collection in Risaralda, Caldas and Quindío with variations of -26.9%, -12.3% and -3.3%, respectively.