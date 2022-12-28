Home News 2022 for the police, the budget of the prefect of Udine
2022 for the police, the budget of the prefect of Udine

2022 for the police, the budget of the prefect of Udine

The presence of the military in the Borgo station was perhaps not decisive, but it certainly contributed to increasing the perception of security”. And this is why the dynamic supervision of the Army in the magnolia district will also be confirmed for 2023, net of the international developments that could see the military engaged in missions, confirmed by the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, who yesterday called a press conference in the new headquarters of the Prefecture in via Pracchiuso to take stock of the activity of the forces of order in the course of the first year that is coming to an end. (video by Christian Seu)

