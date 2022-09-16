The 2022 Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference was held. Wang Weizhong and He Yicheng attended the conference and made a keynote speech



On September 15, the 2022 Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference was held in Hengqin, Zhuhai, to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, focusing on ” Promote the construction of Hengqin Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone at a high level, and promote the high-quality development of Guangdong-Macao cooperation”, and jointly plan to promote Guangdong-Macao cooperation in various fields to a high level. The Governor of Guangdong Province, Wang Weizhong, and the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ho Iat Seng, co-chaired the meeting and delivered keynote speeches.

Wang Weizhong said that under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee, Guangdong and Macao have firmly grasped the major opportunities for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone, and cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results. Standing at a new historical starting point, the two sides should further seize opportunities, closely connect with each other, pragmatically promote high-level cooperation between Guangdong and Macao, and make greater contributions to the in-depth development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The first is to promote the construction of the Hengqin Cooperation Zone at a high level, firmly grasp the strategic positioning of the “Four New”, focus on the key tasks of the “Four New”, continue to optimize the working mechanism, and promote the implementation of preferential policies to be effective as soon as possible. The second is to give full play to the respective advantages of Guangdong and Macao, focus on key areas such as high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, modern finance, culture, tourism, exhibition and trade, further strengthen industrial technology collaboration, and work together to create a global influence in technology and industrial innovation. The third is to continue to improve the level of connectivity between software and hardware, strengthen the connection between rules and mechanisms, promote the integration of mechanisms, conduct pilot projects in cross-border financial management, market access and other fields, and jointly build a large open platform, a large economic and trade network, and a large market in the Bay Area. Factors are more convenient and orderly flow. The fourth is to deepen social and people’s livelihood cooperation, improve the joint prevention and control of the epidemic between Guangdong and Macao, continue to deepen cooperation in education and medical care, food safety, environmental protection and other fields, and further enhance the cohesion and cohesion of Macao residents to the motherland. Fifth, we must give full play to the advantages of “one country, two systems”, build platforms, build mechanisms, and in-depth cooperation in gathering top talents and innovative teams through various methods such as building nests and attracting talents to help build a high-level Greater Bay Area Talent highland.

Ho Iat Seng thanked the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government for their strong support to Macau. He said that firstly, we must do a good job in joint prevention and control of the epidemic. Macao will give full play to its unique advantages to accelerate economic recovery and revitalization, and at the same time comprehensively deepen cooperation between Guangdong and Macao in various fields, make unremitting efforts to improve people’s well-being and social and economic prosperity in the two places, and make new contributions to the steady and long-term implementation of “one country, two systems”. Second, we must be pragmatic and implement policies. Since the inauguration of the cooperation zone, Guangdong and Macao have made concerted efforts and cooperated closely, and all work in the cooperation zone has achieved remarkable results. A series of preferential policies have been introduced successively to attract domestic and overseas scientific research institutions and talents; key projects have been introduced to accurately promote the development of key industries; the construction of major projects has been accelerated, and policy innovation has been explored to attract more Macao residents to start businesses, work and live in the cooperation zone. Third, we must join hands to promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Macao SAR government has formulated and promulgated the Second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2021-2025), actively aligned with the national “14th Five-Year Plan”, fully leveraged the advantages of the “one country, two systems” system, and promoted moderate economic growth. Diversified development. Fourth, build a world-class humanistic bay area that is suitable for living, working and traveling. Speed ​​up the connection of infrastructure and transportation infrastructure, continue to deepen the linkage and complementarity between Macao and the cities in the Bay Area in tourism, culture, sports and other fields, strengthen youth exchanges, and promote the construction of a world-class tourist destination in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

At the meeting, Wang Weizhong and He Yicheng jointly witnessed the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Drug and Medical Device Supervision Cooperation Memorandum”, “Guangdong-Macao Social Security One Window” (Hengqin Special Window) “Guangdong-Macao Government Service “Cross-Border”. The “Memorandum of Cooperation”, “Framework Agreement on Strengthening Educational Exchange and Cooperation between Guangdong and Macao” and “Guangdong-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Exchange and Cooperation Agreement” were signed.

Zhang Hu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, and heads of relevant government departments of Guangdong and Macao attended the meeting.