Original title: 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo held a number of aircraft with independent intellectual property rights for the first time

The 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo was held in Changsha and Zhuzhou, Hunan from September 1st to 4th. At the expo, many aircraft with completely independent intellectual property rights made their debut.

This is the world‘s largest amphibious aircraft that debuted in China. It is the first large-scale civil special aircraft with completely independent intellectual property rights manufactured by the airworthiness standard of civil aviation in my country.

Exhibitors:The scenarios of this aircraft application include important tasks such as water rescue, forest fire fighting, and island reef supply.

The just-launched AG50 light sports aircraft has set safety and reliability as the first design element in this design. The structural layout of the upper monoplane makes it difficult for the aircraft to enter a dangerous spin state, and even if it enters, it can be easily recovered. . In addition, the whole aircraft is equipped with a complete parachute as standard. In the event of any accident during the flight, there is double protection of the whole parachute, and the personnel on board will not be injured. Due to the use of side stick control, the cockpit size is larger. This aircraft is equipped with a new self-designed domestic avionics system, and the interface is displayed in Chinese, which is more in line with the domestic consumers’ usage habits.

The placement of drones on intelligent inspection vehicles is also a new combination that debuted at this exhibition. This locomotive-integrated inspection system integrates UAVs and intelligent vehicles, enabling autonomous flight in non-signal areas, taking off and landing in different places, and simultaneous operation of four UAVs, especially the signal of the data return system is clear , is the first in the country.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: