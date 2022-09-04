Home News 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo held a number of aircraft with independent intellectual property rights for the first time_UAV_Flight_Avionics system
News

2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo held a number of aircraft with independent intellectual property rights for the first time_UAV_Flight_Avionics system

by admin
2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo held a number of aircraft with independent intellectual property rights for the first time_UAV_Flight_Avionics system

Original title: 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo held a number of aircraft with independent intellectual property rights for the first time

The 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo was held in Changsha and Zhuzhou, Hunan from September 1st to 4th. At the expo, many aircraft with completely independent intellectual property rights made their debut.

This is the world‘s largest amphibious aircraft that debuted in China. It is the first large-scale civil special aircraft with completely independent intellectual property rights manufactured by the airworthiness standard of civil aviation in my country.

Exhibitors:The scenarios of this aircraft application include important tasks such as water rescue, forest fire fighting, and island reef supply.

The just-launched AG50 light sports aircraft has set safety and reliability as the first design element in this design. The structural layout of the upper monoplane makes it difficult for the aircraft to enter a dangerous spin state, and even if it enters, it can be easily recovered. . In addition, the whole aircraft is equipped with a complete parachute as standard. In the event of any accident during the flight, there is double protection of the whole parachute, and the personnel on board will not be injured. Due to the use of side stick control, the cockpit size is larger. This aircraft is equipped with a new self-designed domestic avionics system, and the interface is displayed in Chinese, which is more in line with the domestic consumers’ usage habits.

The placement of drones on intelligent inspection vehicles is also a new combination that debuted at this exhibition. This locomotive-integrated inspection system integrates UAVs and intelligent vehicles, enabling autonomous flight in non-signal areas, taking off and landing in different places, and simultaneous operation of four UAVs, especially the signal of the data return system is clear , is the first in the country.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  U.S. military aircraft reportedly landed briefly in Taiwan this morning and China expresses serious concern-BBC News

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Acciaieria Cogne remains closed “The situation is dramatic”

Covid Italy, the bulletin of September 3: update...

China’s service trade scale ranks second in the...

They steal a briefcase from a car: inside...

Cortina, referendum commission for the passage to South...

Shenzhen’s 8 districts closed on the weekend, Dalian...

Elections, Letta to Salvini: the game is all...

Co-construction, Co-governance and Shared Achievements——Observations from the 2022...

Barn went up in smoke and lost 200...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy