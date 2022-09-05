The National Cyber ​​Security Awareness Week is a theme activity for “jointly building cyber security and sharing cyber civilization”. The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week will be held nationwide from September 5 to 11.

On August 31, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China held a press conference for the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Beijing. The person in charge of the relevant department introduced that this year's National Cybersecurity Publicity Week will be held from September 5 to 11…

On the occasion of the official implementation of the “Measures for Data Exit Security Assessment” on the 1st, the Internet Information Office of the Shanghai Pudong New Area District Committee held the “Internet Gathering Pudong Xinlian Future” Internet Information Enterprise Policy in Zhangjiang Robot Valley on the 31st…