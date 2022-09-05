Home
News Channel Home
National Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2022
Cybersecurity for the people
Cyber security depends on the people
Summary
The National Cyber Security Awareness Week is a theme activity for “jointly building cyber security and sharing cyber civilization”. The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week will be held nationwide from September 5 to 11.
National Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2022
The National Cyber Security Awareness Week is a theme activity for “jointly building cyber security and sharing cyber civilization”. The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week will be held nationwide from September 5 to 11.
After unremitting efforts in recent years, my country’s network security policy and regulation system has been continuously improved, the network security work system and mechanism have been increasingly improved, the protection of critical information infrastructure, data security…
The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 11. Among them, important events such as the opening ceremony will be held in Hefei, Anhui Province. Maintaining national network security is inseparable from…
Scan the official WeChat QR code
Follow more exciting
Scan the official Weibo QR code
Follow more exciting