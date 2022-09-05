Home News 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week – Xinhua English.news.cn
2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week

National Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2022

Cybersecurity for the people

Cyber ​​security depends on the people

Summary

The National Cyber ​​Security Awareness Week is a theme activity for “jointly building cyber security and sharing cyber civilization”. The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week will be held nationwide from September 5 to 11.

The National Cyber ​​Security Awareness Week is a theme activity for “jointly building cyber security and sharing cyber civilization”. The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week will be held nationwide from September 5 to 11.


After unremitting efforts in recent years, my country’s network security policy and regulation system has been continuously improved, the network security work system and mechanism have been increasingly improved, the protection of critical information infrastructure, data security…

The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 11. Among them, important events such as the opening ceremony will be held in Hefei, Anhui Province. Maintaining national network security is inseparable from…

