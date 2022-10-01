Tomorrow is the 2022 National Day. Many riders ask how many days will the expressway be free for this year’s National Day? What is the free number of National Day Expressway? The following editor will introduce to you the free toll time of the National Day holiday in 2022.

At the regular press conference of the Ministry of Transport held on the 28th, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Transport Shu Chi introduced that the National Day holiday is from October 1st to October 7th, a total of 7 days, with less than 7 seats (including 7 seats) ) Small passenger cars are exempt from tolls. The specific free pass period is from 0:00 on October 1st to 24:00 on October 7th.

It should be noted that the free passage of the expressway is subject to the time when the vehicle leaves the toll lane at the exit, that is, vehicles that leave the expressway exit between 0:00 on October 1 and 24:00 on October 7 can enjoy the free policy. . (Source: CCTV News Client)

In 2022, the free time for National Day Expressway will be from 0:00 on October 1st to 24:00 on October 7th, a total of 7 days. After the National Day, that is, at 0:00 on October 8, the fee will be charged.

