Source title: The 2022 National Medical Insurance Negotiations Concluded There Are Rich Varieties of Drugs for the Treatment of New Crown in Medical Insurance

CCTV news:The four-day negotiation on the 2022 National Medical Insurance Drug List ended yesterday (January 8) in Beijing. The number of drugs in this medical insurance negotiation is large, including innovative drugs such as anticancer drugs and rare disease drugs, as well as drugs for the treatment of new crowns. Final results are expected to be announced in the near future. Compared with the previous two years, the number of drugs participating in this medical insurance negotiation has increased significantly. A total of 343 drugs have passed the formal review, including 198 newly added drugs outside the list and 145 renewed drugs in the list. During the four-day negotiation, the first day focused on antiviral, respiratory and anesthetic drugs; the 6th focused on cardiovascular, orthopedic and immune disease drugs; One of the key points; the negotiations on the last day were mainly Chinese patent medicines. This year, two new rules initiated by the national medical insurance negotiations have attracted much attention. Among them, “simple renewal” means that the agreement expires on December 31, 2022, and the medicines that meet the five conditions of exclusive medicines and the fact that the actual expenditure of the fund during the agreement period does not exceed 200% of the budget can undergo simple renewal. Industry insiders believe that this will help simplify the negotiation process and improve the efficiency of contract renewal. The “non-exclusive drug bidding” refers to the drug included in the drug list through bidding, and the lowest price among the quotations of various companies is taken as the payment standard for the generic drug. This means that if a pharmaceutical company participating in the “non-exclusive drug bidding” offers a lower price, other pharmaceutical companies will also enter the medical insurance at a lower price. See also In Montebelluna the Lega candidates Bordin as mayor. The agreement: his deputy will be from FdI Anticancer drugs and rare disease drugs are the focus of this medical insurance negotiation. There are 6 PD-1 antineoplastic drugs and 19 rare disease drugs participating in the negotiation. Experts said that in recent years, more and more innovative drugs have participated in medical insurance negotiations. On the one hand, more people can use good drugs as soon as possible. Regarding the widely-watched COVID-19 treatment drugs, the person in charge of the Medical Management Department of the National Medical Insurance Bureau said on the 8th that the three drugs that entered the negotiation, Azvudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules, were successfully negotiated, and Pfizer Naimatevir Tablets/Lito The combined packaging of Navir tablets failed due to high quotations. After the negotiation, there are more than 600 kinds of medicines for the treatment of fever, cough and other new crown symptoms in the national medical insurance drug list. Four departments including the National Medical Insurance Bureau have made it clear that the temporary medical insurance payment policy will be implemented for the new crown treatment drugs included in the new crown diagnosis and treatment plan, and will be implemented until March 31, 2023. Recently, local medical insurance departments have also temporarily included a batch of new crown symptomatic treatment drugs into the scope of medical insurance payment in the region based on local conditions. Overall, there are a wide variety of drugs for the treatment of new coronavirus infections reimbursed by medical insurance. In the next step, the National Medical Insurance Administration will do its best to adjust the medical insurance drug list, and include more new and good medicines into the medical insurance drug list, so as to effectively reduce the burden of medical treatment for the masses. See also To carry out the normalization of the fight against gangsters to deepen the fight-People's Livelihood-Southeast Net

CCTV news:The four-day negotiation on the 2022 National Medical Insurance Drug List ended yesterday (January 8) in Beijing. The number of drugs in this medical insurance negotiation is large, including innovative drugs such as anticancer drugs and rare disease drugs, as well as drugs for the treatment of new crowns. Final results are expected to be announced in the near future.

Compared with the previous two years, the number of drugs participating in this medical insurance negotiation has increased significantly. A total of 343 drugs have passed the formal review, including 198 newly added drugs outside the list and 145 renewed drugs in the list. During the four-day negotiation, the first day focused on antiviral, respiratory and anesthetic drugs; the 6th focused on cardiovascular, orthopedic and immune disease drugs; One of the key points; the negotiations on the last day were mainly Chinese patent medicines.

This year, two new rules initiated by the national medical insurance negotiations have attracted much attention. Among them, “simple renewal” means that the agreement expires on December 31, 2022, and the medicines that meet the five conditions of exclusive medicines and the fact that the actual expenditure of the fund during the agreement period does not exceed 200% of the budget can undergo simple renewal. Industry insiders believe that this will help simplify the negotiation process and improve the efficiency of contract renewal. The “non-exclusive drug bidding” refers to the drug included in the drug list through bidding, and the lowest price among the quotations of various companies is taken as the payment standard for the generic drug. This means that if a pharmaceutical company participating in the “non-exclusive drug bidding” offers a lower price, other pharmaceutical companies will also enter the medical insurance at a lower price.

Anticancer drugs and rare disease drugs are the focus of this medical insurance negotiation. There are 6 PD-1 antineoplastic drugs and 19 rare disease drugs participating in the negotiation. Experts said that in recent years, more and more innovative drugs have participated in medical insurance negotiations. On the one hand, more people can use good drugs as soon as possible.

Regarding the widely-watched COVID-19 treatment drugs, the person in charge of the Medical Management Department of the National Medical Insurance Bureau said on the 8th that the three drugs that entered the negotiation, Azvudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules, were successfully negotiated, and Pfizer Naimatevir Tablets/Lito The combined packaging of Navir tablets failed due to high quotations. After the negotiation, there are more than 600 kinds of medicines for the treatment of fever, cough and other new crown symptoms in the national medical insurance drug list.

Four departments including the National Medical Insurance Bureau have made it clear that the temporary medical insurance payment policy will be implemented for the new crown treatment drugs included in the new crown diagnosis and treatment plan, and will be implemented until March 31, 2023. Recently, local medical insurance departments have also temporarily included a batch of new crown symptomatic treatment drugs into the scope of medical insurance payment in the region based on local conditions. Overall, there are a wide variety of drugs for the treatment of new coronavirus infections reimbursed by medical insurance. In the next step, the National Medical Insurance Administration will do its best to adjust the medical insurance drug list, and include more new and good medicines into the medical insurance drug list, so as to effectively reduce the burden of medical treatment for the masses.