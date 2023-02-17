​2022 Party Building Work Tour of Colleges and Universities 丨 In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and strive to build a highland for party building in institutions in the new era



In 2022, under the correct leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and the strong guidance of the Municipal Work Committee, the college will focus on “meeting and learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, closely follow the work of the provincial and municipal Party committee centers, adhere to the leadership of the party building, and promote The party building is deeply integrated with the main responsibilities and main businesses, the “Red Roots Strengthening the Foundation Project” is implemented with high standards, and the action of “strive for excellence and leap forward” is promoted with high quality. The political and organizational functions of the party organization have been comprehensively strengthened, and the role of party members is a vanguard and exemplary model. get the most out of it. The party committee of the agency was selected as the second batch of grassroots party organizations to fight against the “epidemic” red boat in Jiaxing City, and was listed as a pioneer in the city’s “Double Construction Striving for the First” drying competition. The best innovative project, the summary of the construction of clean and honest campus was published in “Study Times”.

The first is to consolidate the achievements of party history learning and education, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education. Comprehensively summarize the effectiveness and experience of party history learning and education in colleges and universities, hold high-quality party history learning and education summary conferences in colleges, party history learning and education special democratic life meetings, and branch special organization life meetings, and adhere to problem orientation, and continue to rectify and deepen learning Centrally guide party members and cadres to study history to understand reason, study history to increase credit, study history to respect morality, and study history to practice.

The second is to conscientiously study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and more firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances.” Fully implement the “first topic” system, comprehensively study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and the spirit of provincial and municipal party congresses. Held 24 times of theoretical study center group study, held 3 campus forums, launched the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the provincial and municipal party congresses “six studies, six lectures and six striving for the first”. Promote the branch and all party members to study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the revision of the Party Constitution, and take the lead in loyally supporting the “two establishments” and faithfully practicing the “two maintenances”.

The third is to implement the youth theoretical study and promotion project, and unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul. Establish the Red Boat Youth Pioneer Group, establish a “two-week night school” mechanism, use the form of teamwork such as the Red Boat Spirit Lecture Group, the Red Boat Women Lecturer Group, the Red Boat Youth Lecture Group, and the Red Boat Youth Pioneer Group to comprehensively use cadre leadership Carry out political theory learning in various ways such as learning, special lectures, knowledge contests, exchanges and sharing, promote the accelerated growth of young teachers and young cadres, and strive to be an example of learning, thinking and practicing.

The fourth is to focus on the overall situation of the central service, and demonstrate the hard-core responsibility in the big exams such as the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic, and the 100-day tackling of steady progress and quality improvement. Since the end of March, more than 400 party members and cadres have participated in the “war against the epidemic” service guarantee. The party committee of the agency has been awarded the title of the grassroots party organization of the “red boat” vanguard against the “epidemic”. Commend 18 party members and 26 outstanding volunteers in the 2022 annual anti-epidemic vanguard. Three cadres were selected to carry out rescue services for more than 20 people, helping enterprises solve 10 problems.

The fifth is to organize and carry out themed activities such as “Celebrate the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and forge ahead on a new journey” to showcase the demeanor of party members and gather developmental forces. Held the micro-party class competition with the theme of “Welcome to the 20th Great Endeavor and Common Wealth” (the 3 selected contestants all won awards in the micro-party class competition of the municipal government agency working committee, and the 6 selected contestants all won awards in the city-wide party school system micro-party class competition) , Carry out theme party days such as “following the footsteps of the general secretary’Practice the original intention and fulfill the entrustment'”, “Prosperous Xiudian” special exhibition visit of the Chinese painting series of past dynasties, and “The Journey of Thousands of Miles” movie viewing, and participate in the city’s “Common Wealth Youth Talk”” The “Hecheng Chaoyang” Youth Theory Propaganda Group toured the lectures and other activities, and held the “Twenty Great New Journeys of Learning Through Learning” family members’ open day activities.

The sixth is to vigorously implement the “Red Roots Strengthening Foundation Project” to promote the work of the branch and the brand of party building. Adhere to the grass-roots orientation, consolidate the party building responsibility system of the branch, hold the branch secretary’s work report exchange meeting and the party building work meeting and 6 agency party committee expansion (branch secretary) meetings, hold special training courses for party cadres, carry out cross-checks on party building work, and select advanced The party branch and pioneer party members carried out the city’s party school system party building brand competition and the selection of “the most creative organization life”. Guide the retired branch to complete the general election, and create the province’s “three strong and six good” branches.

The seventh is to solidly carry out the construction of demonstration sites of the city’s “double construction and striving for the first”, and continue to improve the influence and recognition of party building in colleges and universities. In-depth implementation of the action of “strive for excellence and leap forward”, strengthen theoretical research and practical exploration of party building in institutions, and make exchanges and speeches at the city’s party building work conference and the provincial party school system’s party building work conference. The “Best Innovative Project” of the party building of the provincial party school system. Construct the theme wall of “Double Construction Striving for the First” party building culture, participate in the city’s “Double Construction Striving for the First” airing competition and win the list of pioneers.

The eighth is to implement the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and strive to build a benchmark for clean and honest units. Held a comprehensive and strict governance of the party in colleges and universities and a work conference on the construction of a clean and honest government and a special meeting of the leadership team on “one post with two responsibilities”, deepening the “four responsibilities and coordination” and compacting the responsibilities of the five parties. Strengthen risk prevention and control, formulate the “three checklists” for building pro-Qing political and business relations, carry out special supervision of party school relocation projects, carry out the rectification and reform of the eighth municipal party committee to review problems, carry out daily reminders of “four styles” issues and normalized work style efficiency supervision . Inheriting family tradition and family education, held the theme party day of “reciting red family letters” and “comprehensively governing the party strictly”. “Clean and honest family”, a summary of the construction of a clean and honest campus was published in the “Study Times”.

The ninth is to follow the mass line in the new era, and carry out the practical activity of “I do practical things for the masses” with heart and soul. Establish and improve the system of leading cadres to contact and guide county (city, district) party schools, party members and cadres to directly contact and serve the masses. The leaders of the colleges and universities separately lead the team to carry out the activities of “big visits, big research, big services, big problem solving”, and the teaching and research branches carry out in-depth “common Wealthy” field survey, all party members went deep into the community to carry out “one list, three decisions” voluntary service. Enlarge the service brand advantages of “Red Boat Scholars” and “Mobile Red Forum”, and carry out in-depth “seven advances” lectures. During the year, more than 200 red theory lectures were carried out.

The tenth is to deeply implement the civilized practice actions in the new era and jointly build a civilized and harmonious campus. Strengthen the construction of socialist spiritual civilization, carry out civilized traffic guidance, help the establishment of a national civilized model city, and implement the national civilized unit creation plan. Civilization Post”. Hold the “Guarding the Roots, Protecting the Pulse, Bacon and Casting the Soul” Teacher’s Day Commendation Conference and Campus Sports Meeting, carry out the collection of street names and building names in the new campus, and complete the compiling of the exhibition outline of the cadre education theme pavilion and the school history museum of the new campus. Carry out publicity and education such as socialist core values ​​and “CD Action”, and work together to promote the construction of “colorful campuses” such as “civilized campuses”, “scholarly campuses”, “vigorous campuses” and “green campuses”.