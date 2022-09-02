Home News 2022 Service Trade Fair Visit: Shougang Park – China Daily
News

2022 Service Trade Fair Visit: Shougang Park – China Daily

by admin
2022 Service Trade Fair Visit: Shougang Park – China Daily

China Daily9moon2NEC (reporter Zou Hong)2022China International Fair for Trade in Services in2022year8moon31day to day9moon5It was held at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing.

This service trade fair will hold comprehensive exhibitions and special exhibitions.On the basis of the previous exhibition, the special exhibition set up a new environmental service topic, with a total of9a topic.Among them, cultural and tourism services, education services, sports services, health services, etc.8The first topic is still located in Shougang Park, and the environmental service topic is located in the second phase of the National Convention Center to jointly display various new technologies, new achievements, new formats and new models.

9moon2On the special exhibition area of ​​telecommunications, computer and information services, people experience the artistic charm of world famous paintings in the Metaverse Immersive Experience Hall.pass3DThe naked eye technology presents the masterpieces of Paul Cézanne, the father of modern art, and creates the first immersive art exhibition in China surrounded by multi-faceted digital images.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong
9moon2Japan, the cultural and tourism service special exhibition area, the “Metaverse Universe” at the Haidian District booth+“Digital Human” provides viewers with a rich and immersive interactive experience. Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong
9moon2Today, Beijing time-honored brands gathered in Shougang Park, with the theme of “Exploring Time-honored Brands”, presenting a classic and fashionable feast for Chinese and foreign guests.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong
9moon2Today, He Kaiying, the fourth-generation inheritor of the “Inner-Lian-Layer-Sole-Shoe Making Technique”, explained the “Malla-Sole” cloth shoes made by pure hand-crafted craftsmanship.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong
9moon2On the same day, the 100-year-old Luzhu booth in the Door Frame Hutong made luzhu on the spot.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong
9moon2On Japan, the special exhibition area of ​​cultural and tourism services will set up the exhibition activities of the countries along the “Belt and Road”, and the exhibitors from the Republic of Ghana communicate with the audience in proficient Chinese.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong
9moon2The digital RMB booth in the special exhibition area of ​​financial services.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong
9moon2On the special exhibition area of ​​cultural and tourism services, children experience light and shadow reading.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong

[Editor in charge: Hu Xiaoshan]

See also  The 14th Supervision Group of the Central Committee for the Education and Rectification of the National Political and Legal Teams Feedback to Our Province Supervision Opinions Li Jia Feedback Supervision Opinions and Peng Qinghua's Statement_Sichuan Online

You may also like

Hiker recovered by helicopter on the Berti ferrata

First supply chain agreement in Emilia for biomethane...

Promote an open and shared service economy to...

Justice is the great absentee of these elections...

Chengdu epidemic: The economic cost of another 20...

Ivrea, bushes danger in via delle Rocchette: “Now...

The city’s primary and secondary schools have begun...

Free solar panels on roofs up to 200...

China Consumers Association issues Mid-Autumn Festival consumer warning:...

Baraonda in a pizzeria in Quinto, 47 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy