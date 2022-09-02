China Daily9moon2NEC (reporter Zou Hong)2022China International Fair for Trade in Services in2022year8moon31day to day9moon5It was held at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing.

This service trade fair will hold comprehensive exhibitions and special exhibitions.On the basis of the previous exhibition, the special exhibition set up a new environmental service topic, with a total of9a topic.Among them, cultural and tourism services, education services, sports services, health services, etc.8The first topic is still located in Shougang Park, and the environmental service topic is located in the second phase of the National Convention Center to jointly display various new technologies, new achievements, new formats and new models.

9 moon 2 On the special exhibition area of ​​telecommunications, computer and information services, people experience the artistic charm of 3D The naked eye moonOn the special exhibition area of ​​telecommunications, computer and information services, people experience the artistic charm of world famous paintings in the Metaverse Immersive Experience Hall.passThe naked eye technology presents the masterpieces of Paul Cézanne, the father of modern art, and creates the first immersive art exhibition in China surrounded by multi-faceted digital images.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



9 moon 2 Japan, the cultural and tourism service special exhibition area, the “Metaverse Universe” at the Haidian District booth + “Digital Human” provides viewers with a rich and immersive interactive experience. Photo by moonJapan, the cultural and tourism service special exhibition area, the “Metaverse Universe” at the Haidian District booth“Digital Human” provides viewers with a rich and immersive interactive experience. Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



9 moon 2 Today, Beijing time-honored brands gathered in Shougang Park, with the theme of “Exploring Time-honored Brands”, presenting a classic and fashionable feast for Chinese and foreign guests.Photo by moonToday, Beijing time-honored brands gathered in Shougang Park, with the theme of “Exploring Time-honored Brands”, presenting a classic and fashionable feast for Chinese and foreign guests.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



9 moon 2 Today, He Kaiying, the fourth-generation inheritor of the “Inner-Lian-Layer-Sole-Shoe Making Technique”, explained the “Malla-Sole” cloth shoes made by pure hand-crafted craftsmanship.Photo by moonToday, He Kaiying, the fourth-generation inheritor of the “Inner-Lian-Layer-Sole-Shoe Making Technique”, explained the “Malla-Sole” cloth shoes made by pure hand-crafted craftsmanship.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



9 moon 2 On the same day, the 100-year-old Luzhu booth in the Door Frame Hutong made luzhu on the spot.Photo by moonOn the same day, the 100-year-old Luzhu booth in the Door Frame Hutong made luzhu on the spot.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



9 moon 2 On Japan, the special exhibition area of ​​cultural and tourism services will set up the exhibition activities of the countries along the “Belt and Road”, and the exhibitors from the Republic of Ghana communicate with the audience in proficient Chinese.Photo by moonOn Japan, the special exhibition area of ​​cultural and tourism services will set up the exhibition activities of the countries along the “Belt and Road”, and the exhibitors from the Republic of Ghana communicate with the audience in proficient Chinese.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



9 moon 2 The digital RMB booth in the special exhibition area of ​​financial services.Photo by moonThe digital RMB booth in the special exhibition area of ​​financial services.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



9 moon 2 On the special exhibition area of ​​cultural and tourism services, children experience light and shadow reading.Photo by moonOn the special exhibition area of ​​cultural and tourism services, children experience light and shadow reading.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong



