Xi’an News Network News On September 23, the reporter learned from the Provincial Civil Affairs Department that the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department and the Provincial Civil Affairs Department jointly issued the “Announcement on the Announcement of the List of the “Most Beautiful Nursing Care Workers” in Shaanxi Province in 2022, which announced the 2022 annual report. List of “The Most Beautiful Nursing Care Workers” in Shaanxi Province.

It is reported that this selection activity adheres to the grass-roots and front-line orientation, and selects nurses and assistants who have made outstanding contributions to the development of elderly care services and have a typical demonstration role from the nursing staff and assistants working in elderly care positions in elderly care institutions and community elderly care service institutions across the province. personal. After extensive publicity, step-by-step selection and recommendation, expert evaluation and selection, centralized research at conferences, and social publicity, the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department and the Provincial Civil Affairs Department decided to list 20 comrades including Li Lulu as “the most beautiful elderly care workers” publicity and display objects.

Some of them are advanced representatives who have been engaged in the front-line nursing work for a long time, with impressive deeds and outstanding work performance; some are typical representatives who have received commendations and awards at the municipal level or above; ) business backbone; some are technical tops who have obtained the skill level of senior care workers and won the second prize or above in national and provincial vocational skills competitions; some are the most beautiful retrogrades who participated in the aid to fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic; some are long-term pension institutions. An anonymous guardian who works in the special care area and sticks to the side of the disabled, demented, and mentally disabled elderly.

2022 Shaanxi “Most Beautiful Nursing Care Staff” List

Xi’an City: Li Lulu Gao Fuqiang Wang Jie Cheng Liangli Wang Hongxia

Baoji City: Du Ling and Zhu Yongqiang

Xianyang City: Zhang Haili

Tongchuan City: Lv Fengxia

Weinan City: Sun Axiong Chen Qian Gong Suya

Yan’an City: Hu Yusha Tingting

Yulin City: Zhang Juan

Hanzhong City: Fu Yali

Ankang City: An Xiaoluo Yanqiu

Yangling Demonstration Area: Wang Miao

Hancheng: Wei Jifang

Luo Yan, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Press