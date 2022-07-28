Original title: 2022 Top 500 Chinese Brands Released, Tencent and Huawei Enter the Top 10

On July 26, the (19th) “World Brand Conference” hosted by the World Brand Lab (World Brand Lab) was held in Beijing. The analysis report of “China‘s 500 Most Valuable Brands” in 2022 was released at the meeting. In the list, State Grid topped the list of the most valuable brands this year with a brand value of 601.516 billion yuan. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Haier ranked the top three with a brand value of 536.932 billion yuan and 473.965 billion yuan respectively.

Judging from the list data in the past three years, State Grid, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, PetroChina, FAW and other state-owned central enterprises are still the backbone of the top 10 most valuable brands in China.

In addition to Haier’s stable top three rankings, Tencent and Huawei, as the leading communication and Internet companies, have fluctuated in the rankings. This year, Tencent ranked 4th and Huawei ranked 10th.

From the perspective of brand influence, there are 438 brands with nationwide influence in this year’s list, accounting for 87.60%; the number of brands with world influence is 62, accounting for 12.40%, a slight increase over last year.

From the perspective of regional distribution, this year, Beijing has 86 brands selected as the top 500 Chinese brands, ranking first; Guangdong and Shandong have 84 and 46 brands selected, ranking second and third.

