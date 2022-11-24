The 2022 World Cup is one of the major sports events that will not limit the number of spectators after the outbreak of the CCP virus (coronavirus). 1.2 million fans are flocking to Qatar. There is no need to wear a mask throughout the game, which has sparked heated discussions among Chinese people who still insist on “dynamic clearing”.

All 64 games of the World Cup will be broadcast on Channel 5 of CCTV. Many Chinese fans watched the game live.

Mr. Zeng, a Shanghai resident, told Voice of Hope on the 23rd: “We are saying on the Internet here that there are so many people in the World Cup in Qatar, and there are so many (people) in the opening ceremony, and no one is wearing a mask.”

In order to host the World Cup, the Qatari authorities have lifted travel restrictions related to the CCP virus (new crown) epidemic since the 1st of this month, and no health code is required to enter public places. If the CCP virus infection is confirmed, it will be quarantined according to the regulations. The reason for Qatar’s full liberalization is that the virus has weakened and the number of infections continues to decline.

And China continues to implement various blockades. Mr. Zeng told the reporter, “There is a vegetable market near us, because there are positive ones in it. We live nearby. For example, if you have a radius of one kilometer, you have to do nucleic acid. He asked you to do it for three consecutive days. We yesterday There is a close one, and it was taken out. Now the place with masculinity (sex) must be closed.”

Beijing resident Wang Jin (pseudonym) told this station: “People in the community are scolding, you say contagion (contagion), don’t they spread it in Qatar? People are crowded, people are beaten by people, and people don’t care about it (close contact) ?! We all understand that we should have let go long ago.”

Mr. Wu, who lives in a certain city in southern China, believes that the CCP’s strict “clearing” control measures have nothing to do with the health and well-being of the people, but a tool for some people to make money. “Omicron is basically equivalent to the flu. It is not a problem at all. Its (CCP) purpose is to make money from it, and there is no medical value to discuss it.”

Wang Jin said: “In this regard, I can be promoted and earn money, so should I let go? Or can I earn money by myself? The leaders still appreciate me, and I am obedient. Let’s see how well I do. ?! How ruthless they are to the common people, they have all gone to square cabins.”

Perhaps the CCP authorities are also aware of the impact of the World Cup on the Chinese people. On the 22nd, CCTV captured a few brilliant shots of the game in a Douyin report on the first round of the World Cup Group B match between the United States and Wales. However, all the audience seats in the rear were mosaiced, and netizens speculated that it might have something to do with “not wearing a mask”.

Chinese netizens pointed out that during the live broadcast of the game, the auditorium can appear normally, but in the news reports, the auditorium is completely mosaic. Some netizens said that this is deception.

