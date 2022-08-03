Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-08-03 13:11:47 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On August 2, the 2022 Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum Tianjin Summit officially opened. As one of the most influential thought exchange platforms for entrepreneurs in my country, Yabuli Forum is known as “China Davos”. With the theme of “Embrace Great Changes and Rebuild Competitiveness”, this summit closely follows the development trend. Today the forum enters the second day. What are the highlights of the summit site that deserve attention?

2022 Yabuli Forum Tianjin Summit Held Focuses on Innovation, Carbon Neutrality and Other Topics