2023-2024 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival opens – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 2023-2024 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival has officially kicked off at the Mazongshan Ski Resort in Hohhot. This annual event, titled “Ice and Snow Qingcheng·Joyful Northern Xinjiang,” aims to promote year-round tourism in Hohhot and support the development of the ice and snow cultural tourism industry. The festival also serves as a prelude to the upcoming 14th National Winter Games.

Scheduled to take place from January 13 to 14, 2024, the “14th Winter” will feature mass competitions in cross-country skiing and speed skating. The Ice and Snow Festival is designed to create a festive atmosphere and generate anticipation for this upcoming sporting event.

The festival includes a variety of activities, such as the “Nights Shine on the New Year’s Qingcheng of Northern Xinjiang” New Year’s Eve series, the 2024 Hohhot Happy Ice and Snow Festival, and the 2024 Hohhot Spring Festival Lantern Festival Temple Fair. Additionally, Hohhot City has organized numerous “ice and snow sports feasts” for winter sports enthusiasts, including the City Winter Games, the 2023-2024 Winter Campus Ice and Snow Club Curling Winter Camp, and the First Inner Mongolia College Student Ski Challenge.

To attract even more visitors, the Mazongshan Ski Resort has launched a special ski train between Beijing and Hohhot. This initiative, along with a series of supporting activities, is aimed at drawing snow lovers from Beijing to experience the ski resort.

Overall, the 2023-2024 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival promises to be a lively and exciting event, showcasing the unique charm of Hohhot as a premier winter tourism destination.