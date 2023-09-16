2023 Beijing Cultural Forum: Inheriting Excellent Culture, Promoting Exchanges, and Enhancing Cooperation

2023 Beijing Cultural Forum Promotes Exchanges and Cooperation Among Civilizations

Beijing, China – From September 14th to 15th, the 2023 Beijing Cultural Forum took place in Beijing, co-sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. The forum, focusing on the theme of “Inheriting Excellent Culture and Promoting Exchanges and Cooperation,” featured 50 guest speeches and roundtable dialogues, attracting over 600 Chinese and foreign guests. The event aimed to appreciate Chinese culture, encourage cultural inheritance and innovation, and foster exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

During the forum, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the long and rich traditional culture of the Chinese nation, highlighting its openness, inclusivity, and respect for different civilizations. Xi Jinping stated, “Chinese civilization possesses inherent stability and durability while maintaining the flexibility and adaptability to keep up with the times.” Prominent writer Wang Meng also shared his understanding of Chinese civilization, emphasizing the necessity of integrating China‘s excellent traditional culture with modern innovations.

Zhen Zhanmin, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, discussed the concept of the “second combination,” which refers to making Marxism Chinese and transforming China‘s traditional culture into a modern form. Renowned director Zhang Yimou emphasized the importance of Chinese culture in maintaining an open and inclusive attitude towards other civilizations, expressing a commitment to explore and promote the timeless and contemporary value of Chinese traditional culture.

The forum also highlighted the significant cultural exchanges between Greece and China throughout history. Christos Dima, Deputy Minister of Culture of Greece, acknowledged the profound impact of the exchanges between the two countries on world civilization development. Dima praised cultural heritage as a spiritual treasure and emphasized the importance of mutual understanding, equal exchanges, and cooperation among nations for creating modern achievements in civilization.

Digital culture, represented by various online formats, played a significant role in promoting Chinese culture overseas. Tencent Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Ren Yuxin, highlighted the increasing popularity of digital cultural products, stating that they have become an important force in spreading Chinese culture worldwide. Ren Yuxin noted that these digital forms are particularly loved by young people globally, increasing acceptance of Chinese cultural elements in different regions.

Wang Yiming, Vice Chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, emphasized the need to embrace technological advancements to enhance the quality of the cultural industry. Wang Yiming stressed the importance of using digital technology to improve content quality, drive technological innovation, and promote integrated development for the cultural industry’s high-quality growth.

Tamara Rastova Siamashvili, Chairman of the Executive Board of UNESCO, expressed confidence that the Beijing Cultural Forum would facilitate new consensus, exploration of cultural cooperation, and further prosper cultural development.

Promoting cultural heritage and exchanges formed a crucial part of the forum. The China Cultural Relics Exchange Center and the National Museum of Classical Books signed a cooperation agreement to tour more than 170 pieces (sets) of Egyptian cultural relics in China next year. The exhibition aims to display the cultural treasures of Egypt, such as the statue of Pharaoh Tutankhamun and the stele of Pharaoh Ramses II, to enhance cultural understanding between the two countries.

The forum also emphasized the integration of culture and tourism. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism introduced 26 integration projects between cultural and tourism industries, amounting to approximately 4.898 billion yuan ($760 million). These projects play a significant role in shaping tourism with culture and promoting culture with tourism, facilitating investment and financing in the cultural tourism industry.

Moreover, the forum showcased various cultural activities in Beijing. A literary evening called “Cultural Light Beijing Appointment” took place at the Shougang Ski Jump, where artists showcased Chinese traditional culture through music, poetry, painting, and dance. Guests also had the opportunity to explore Beijing’s cultural sites, including the Bell and Drum Tower, the Imperial Ancestral Temple, and the Pigment Hall, using Beijing’s rich history to appreciate its cultural charm.

The 2023 Beijing Cultural Forum successfully facilitated exchanges and cooperation among civilizations, promoting cultural understanding and mutual learning. As China continues to embrace innovation and technological advancements, its traditional culture remains the foundation for creating a contemporary and globally respected image.

