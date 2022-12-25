Original Title: 2023 Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival Opens

Yesterday, the launch ceremony of the 9th Beijing Citizens Happy Ice and Snow Season Series was held at the Beijing Ice Sports Training Base.Photo by reporter Liu Ping

News from our newspaper (Reporter Ma Jing and Li Yang) Yesterday, the “2023 Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival” officially kicked off. More than 80 ice and snow venues, hot spring hotels, outdoor sports brands, and commercial complexes in the city participated together to promote the integrated consumption of business, tourism, and sports.

With the theme of “enjoying the wonderful ice and snow, igniting a better life”, the event gathers the resources of the ice and snow industry and builds a “1+N+4” activity framework, that is, starting from a start-up event of the ice and snow consumption festival, linking N business districts In the offline interactive exhibition and sales activities, four major activity sections were launched: “Playing with Ice and Snow”, “Learning about Ice and Snow”, “Buying Ice and Snow” and “Looking at Ice and Snow”.

During the event, all major business districts in Beijing set off an upsurge in ice and snow experience. The 8th Ice and Snow Season of Xiangyun Town and Station B held the first national exhibition of Sleepy Rabbit IP, and at the same time, a 400-square-meter real ice park was created in the Fountain Square in the North District of the town. The Beijing Qinghe Vientiane Skating Rink launched the activity of “Ice Fun for Children, Vientiane Makes Dryness” and opened a bonus discount for members of the ice rink. Daxing Joy Spring Breeze built an outdoor ice rink of nearly 300 square meters, encouraging consumers to experience the charm of ice sports at their doorstep.

At the same time, Shijinglong Ski Resort, Nanshan Ski Resort, Yunfoshan Ski Resort, Jingzhihu Ski Resort, Jundu Mountain Ski Resort, Beijing Yuyang International Ski Resort, Huaibei International Ski Resort, Xuedu Ski Resort, Cloud Ice and Snow Park, Le More than 20 ice and snow venue merchants, such as Slippery Dream Skating Rink and Jinhai Lake Bibo Island Ice and Snow World, have launched various promotional activities through WeChat public accounts, Xiaohongshu, Mini Programs, Douyin, etc., to ignite the enthusiasm for winter consumption.

More than 10 hotel hot spring resorts, including Xishan Hot Spring Resort, Nangong Tourist Resort, Longxi Hot Spring, Chunhuiyuan Hot Spring, Macrolink Lijing Hot Spring, Gubei Water Town, Jingzhihu Tangquan, Xinggong Hot Spring, etc., also launched various promotional activities , Let consumers feel the quality of life.

15 ice and snow equipment brands such as Sanfu Outdoor, Decathlon, Anta, Bosideng, and Li-Ning have set up free tickets for equipment purchases and discounts for winter products. At the same time, 5 offline exhibitions will be held in key business districts such as Fengtai, Shijingshan, Changping, and Yanqing, including the presentation of upstream and downstream ice and snow products, preferential promotions, and polite recruitment of merchant members. provide greater incentives.

