2023 China-ASEAN Import and Export Fair: Deepening ASEAN Cooperation and Development

China and ASEAN Hold Import and Export Fair in Pingxiang

On June 27, the 2023 China-ASEAN Import and Export Fair took place in Pingxiang. The event, with the theme of “implementing RCEP and deepening ASEAN cooperation and development,” utilized the integration of “display experience + promotion” to organize exhibitions. The fair also featured a special promotion meeting for fruits in Bac Giang Province, Vietnam, and a signing ceremony for cooperation projects between import and export enterprises. The objective of the fair was to build a platform for dialogue and cooperation among all parties.

The Sales Promotion Association of Litchi and Main Agricultural Products in Bac Giang Province, Vietnam, provided a trading platform for lychees and various agricultural products popular among Chinese consumers. Entrepreneurs participating in the meeting expressed their commitment to seize this opportunity, make good use of the platform, and create new business opportunities and wealth. The aim was to achieve mutual benefit, win-win situations, and common development between the two companies.

The trade fair covered a total exhibition area of ​​7,700 square meters. It showcased electronic and hardware products, high-quality fruits, famous specialty products, land-based processed products, small cars, large-scale machinery and equipment, and border trade miscellaneous products. Divided into indoor and outdoor exhibition areas, the fair had 145 booths. Chongzuo City had its own city-themed pavilion, attracting exhibitors from 14 prefectures and cities in Guangxi, as well as from Hunan, Gansu, Shenzhen, and other Chinese and foreign exhibitors. Vietnam was represented by exhibitors from Lang Son Province, Bac Ninh Province, Bac Giang Province, and Son La Province. In total, there were 113 exhibitors and over 1,000 participants. The fair aimed to sign 14 projects, with a cumulative signing amount exceeding 50 billion yuan.

Moreover, the China-ASEAN (Pingxiang) import and export enterprises held cooperation project signings at this chamber of commerce. Seven import and export enterprises signed contracts on the spot. The event was attended by delegates from Kaishan Fengweihan City, Savannakhet Province, Laos, as well as Consul Generals from Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Vietnam in Nanning.

The 2023 China-ASEAN Import and Export Fair in Pingxiang was a significant event for promoting trade and cooperation between China and ASEAN. It provided a platform for businesses to showcase their products and explore new opportunities for growth.

