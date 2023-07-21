2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Focuses on Combating Cyber Trolls and Enhancing Network Ecological Construction

2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Holds Forum on Combatting Cyber Trolls

Xiamen Net News (Xiamen Daily reporter) – On July 18, the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Network Ecological Construction Forum was held in Xiamen. The forum, themed “Insisting on good traffic and combating cyber trolls,” aimed to deepen exchanges, build consensus, strengthen cooperation, and gather strength to continuously strengthen the fight against cyber trolls. Comrades from the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Public Security attended the forum and delivered insightful speeches.

During the forum, key speakers included comrades in charge of the Anti-Illegal and Anti-Contraband Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department, the Propaganda and Education Bureau of the Central Political and Legal Committee, and heads of relevant website platforms. They gave keynote speeches on the governance of the Internet troll problem. Additionally, representatives from participating website platforms, experts, and scholars engaged in discussions and exchanged experiences in cyber troll governance. The focus was on technical prevention and control, platform responsibility, account management, and collaborative governance. Together, they analyzed problems and difficulties and brainstormed potential countermeasures.

The Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Public Security guided the forum, while the Network Comprehensive Management Bureau of the Cyberspace Administration of China and the 11th Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security hosted it. Tencent, one of the leading Internet companies, undertook the event. More than 140 guests from various sectors, including central and state agencies, central news websites, Internet companies, and industry experts, attended the meeting.

The forum aimed to address the growing concern of cyber trolls and their negative impact on China‘s cyberspace. With the rise of internet usage and social media platforms, the issue of cyber trolls has become more prevalent. Cyber trolls, individuals who intentionally provoke or harass others online, can disrupt the harmony and cleanliness of the online environment.

By bringing together influential stakeholders and experts, the forum sought to formulate effective strategies for combating this problem. The speeches delivered shed light on various aspects of cyber troll governance and highlighted the importance of collective efforts in maintaining a clean cyberspace.

The event underlined the dedication of the Chinese government and relevant authorities to tackle this challenge head-on. With continuous improvements in network ecological governance and increased efficiency in combating cyber trolls, the aim is to create a favorable and safer online environment for all citizens.

As the cyber troll problem persists, the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Network Ecological Construction Forum offers hope for a cleaner and more responsible online community. With collaboration and determination, stakeholders can work together to combat cyber trolls and promote a healthier cyberspace in China.

Responsible editors: Wu Yuying, Lai Xuhua

