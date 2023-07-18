2023 China Internet Civilization Conference: Mobilizing Civilization through the Power of the Internet

2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Held in Xiamen

Xiamen, Fujian Province – On July 18th, the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference took place in Xiamen, attended by Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee. Li delivered a keynote speech at the event.

The conference brought together a diverse group of attendees, including representatives from various departments, internet companies, social network organizations, experts, scholars, and netizens. With the theme “Gathering the power of civilization through the Internet to forge ahead on the great journey,” the event aimed to discuss and promote the construction of network civilization in China.

During the conference, participants acknowledged the significant contributions of General Secretary Xi Jinping in strengthening the construction of network civilization. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi has published a series of important expositions on this matter, revealing the underlying principles of network civilization. These expositions have been thoroughly studied and implemented by all regions and departments, leading to the promotion of civilized network operation, the cultivation of a positive online culture, and the advancement of civilized Internet access.

Another key topic of discussion was the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China‘s grand blueprint for building a socialist modern country and promoting the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The attendees emphasized the urgent need to fully leverage the power of network civilization to achieve the central goals of the party in the new era. This includes promoting the party’s innovative theory online, developing a positive and healthy Internet culture, and managing the Internet in accordance with laws and regulations.

The conference served as a platform for exchanging ideas and strategies to give impetus to the construction of a strong country and contribute to the nation’s rejuvenation. The cultivation of a civilized trend in cyberspace and the provision of rich cultural nourishment and strong spiritual support were identified as critical measures in this endeavor.

Co-hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the Central Civilization Office, the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Fujian Provincial People’s Government, the conference witnessed the participation of around 800 individuals. It was a testament to the collective commitment in harnessing the power of civilization through the Internet to advance on the great journey.

