2023 Cross-Strait College Design Exhibition Celebrates Chinese Traditional Culture in Xiamen

The 11th Fujian Province University Art Design Award Ceremony took place on August 4th in Xiamen, showcasing the talents and creativity of students and teachers from 34 colleges and universities in the region. The event, known as the “2023 Cross-Strait College Design Exhibition”, was organized by the Fujian Provincial Department of Education and the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, with the Xiamen Education Bureau handling the logistics.

A major focus of the exhibition was to highlight and promote the rich cultural heritage of China. The theme of the 2023 Design Exhibition for Colleges and Universities Across the Taiwan Strait was “Inheriting Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture”. Through various art forms and design techniques, teachers and students were encouraged to display the spiritual symbols and cultural essence of Chinese civilization, tell Chinese stories well, and spread Chinese culture.

Taking place at the 14th Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industry Expo, the exhibition featured independent exhibition areas for each participating university, including Xiamen University, Huaqiao University, Fuzhou University, Fujian Normal University, and Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University. The event also included the “I and my side” Achievement Exhibition of Social Practice Activities, which focused on promoting Chinese traditional culture, as well as the joint exhibition area of ​​the University Art Design Award.

The exhibition was accompanied by several activities, including the 11th Fujian Art and Design Award for Colleges and Universities, the Social Practice Award Ceremony with the theme of “I and the Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture Around Me”, and the “Cross-Strait Youth Cultural and Creative Salon”. These events provided an opportunity for teachers, students, and design enthusiasts from both sides of the strait to explore cultural and creative design and innovation in areas such as cultural heritage, cultural revival, and innovation.

This year’s Fujian Art Design Award for Colleges and Universities received a total of 3,181 entries in the categories of art, design, and digital animation. Among these, 460 entries were from the teacher group and 2,721 entries were from the student group. The panel of judges selected 100 award-winning works from both groups, showcasing the outstanding talent and creativity of the participants.

Qin Jian, dean of the School of Creativity and Innovation of Xiamen University, who served as one of the judges, praised the entries for their rich and diversified creative ideas, design methods, and theme interpretation. However, he also encouraged future participants to delve deeper into the narrative of their works, demonstrate critical thinking, and provide personal judgment on historical and cultural aspects.

In addition to the art and design awards, the exhibition also recognized the achievements of social practice teams and individuals who were actively engaged in promoting and preserving traditional Chinese culture. The Education Working Committee of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee organized a comprehensive practice guide, which included 11 categories of regional traditional culture and nearly 100 practice points. More than 4,000 social practice teams and over 40,000 teachers and students participated in the provincial colleges and universities, resulting in the selection of 20 excellent organization awards, 50 excellent practice teams, 50 outstanding practice individuals, and 40 outstanding practice achievements.

Overall, the 11th Fujian Province University Art Design Award Ceremony and the accompanying Design Exhibition for Colleges and Universities Across the Taiwan Strait were successful in promoting and celebrating the excellence of traditional Chinese culture. The event provided a platform for young students to showcase their creativity and innovation, while also emphasizing the importance of preserving and spreading Chinese cultural heritage.

