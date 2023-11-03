2023 Exchange Seminar on High-Quality Construction of the Yangtze River International Golden Tourism Belt Held in Jiujiang

2023 (Jiangxi·Jiujiang) Exchange Seminar on High-Quality Construction of the Yangtze River International Golden Tourism Belt was held

Sun Jinmiao presided over and delivered a speech

Jiujiang News Network (Trainee reporter Hu Yiqian Jiujiang Daily all-media reporter Shen Mingjie) – On November 1, the 2023 (Jiangxi·Jiujiang) Exchange Seminar on High-Quality Construction of the Yangtze River International Golden Tourism Belt was held. Sun Jinmiao, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, chaired and delivered a speech.

During the seminar, Sun Jinmiao introduced Jiujiang City’s ideas and work suggestions for the high-quality construction of the Yangtze River International Golden Tourism Belt. He emphasized that the event received widespread response from sister cities along the Yangtze River and will effectively enhance exchanges, build consensus, expand cooperation, and accelerate the realization of complementary advantages, resource integration, information sharing, and coordinated development.

Furthermore, Jiujiang City aims to clarify the characteristics and advantages of the long-term cultural tourism development along the Yangtze River. It intends to accelerate the construction of a cooperative development system and mechanism for cultural tourism, systematically promote cultural protection, strengthen exchanges and cooperation among various regions along the Yangtze River, and jointly build the Yangtze River International Golden Tourism Belt into a world-famous tourist destination.

Sun Jinmiao also highlighted the importance of Jiujiang City’s cultural tourism system. He emphasized that the seminar provides an opportunity for cooperation and exchanges, injecting development momentum into the entire process. The aim is to fully integrate into regional linkages, promote in-depth exchanges and integration of the cultural tourism industry in cities along the river, and jointly build a new pattern of regional cultural tourism industry coordination.

During the seminar, representatives from participating cities in the Yangtze River Economic Belt, as well as districts and cities in the province, made exchange speeches, further solidifying the commitment to the high-quality construction of the Yangtze River International Golden Tourism Belt.

The 2023 (Jiangxi·Jiujiang) Exchange Seminar on High-Quality Construction of the Yangtze River International Golden Tourism Belt marks a significant step towards realizing the potential of the Yangtze River as a major tourist destination. With Jiujiang City’s leadership and the collaboration of sister cities along the river, the tourism belt is set to become a world-renowned attraction, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the Yangtze River region.

