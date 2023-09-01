2023 Fall Opening Ceremony of Central Institute of Socialism Held in Beijing

Beijing, China – The 2023 Fall Opening Ceremony of the Central College of Socialism was held in Beijing on September 1st. The ceremony was attended by Hao Mingjin, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and president of the Central Academy of Social Sciences.

During his speech, Hao Mingjin emphasized the importance of deepening political consensus among the members of the United Front. He called for maintaining the political nature of being united and struggling with the Communist Party of China. He also urged the attendees to actively participate in the great practice of Chinese-style modernization and contribute to the building of socialism in an all-round way.

The opening ceremony was attended by relevant leaders from the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Committee of the Democratic Party. Additionally, more than 400 trainees who were trained in the institute were present at the ceremony.

As a united front institute of higher political science under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Central Academy of Social Sciences has continuously improved its education and training programs. Since the beginning of this year, the institute has held 138 classes and trained 17,000 students, further enhancing its professionalism, pertinence, and effectiveness.

The Central Institute of Socialism plays a crucial role in educating and training individuals in the field of political science. Its mission is to promote the understanding and application of socialist principles and values, as well as to cultivate future leaders in the Party and government.

With the opening ceremony marking the beginning of a new academic year, the Central Institute of Socialism is set to continue its commitment to providing high-quality education and training to its students. Through its programs and initiatives, the institute aims to contribute to the advancement of socialism and the development of a modernized China.

