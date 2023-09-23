2023 Guangxi Celebration Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival and Guigang Crayfish Series: Embracing Harvest, Promoting Culture, and Revitalizing the Countryside

2023 Guangxi Celebration Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival and Selenium-Rich Crayfish Series Held in Guiping City

By Yang Chi

Guiping City, Guangxi – On September 23, the 2023 Guangxi Celebration Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival and the Guigang Selenium-Rich Crayfish Series were held in Guiping City. The event, with the theme of “Celebrating Harvest and Promoting Harmony and Beauty,” showcased activities with Guangxi characteristics, ethnic characteristics, and local characteristics. The festival aimed to provide a platform for farmers in the region to display their style and start their own businesses, embodying the inheritance of excellent farming culture and capturing the spirit of the new era.

This year’s harvest festival in Guangxi, which adheres to the purpose of “celebrating the harvest, promoting culture, and revitalizing the countryside,” featured a kilometer-long “harvest scroll” at the event site. More than 70 booths displayed regional specialty agricultural products such as Guiping Xishan tea, Qintang Maojian, and Liuzhou snail noodles. The booths also showcased representative folk intangible cultural performances of Guiping City, including Tea Picking Opera, Spring Ox Dance, and Guiping Stick Puppet Show. The event also featured a harvest calligraphy and painting photography exhibition and a harvest display check-in point, attracting many tourists to visit and experience the festivities.

The event site was bustling with exhibitors showcasing their harvest of crayfish, highlighting Guigang City’s recent development of the selenium-rich crayfish industry. Over the years, Guigang City has successfully built a comprehensive rice and shrimp cultivation area of ​​over 100,000 acres, creating a lucrative industry. Mayor Lin Haibo, in his speech, emphasized Guigang City’s commitment to rural revitalization and the pursuit of a path towards a beautiful countryside, prosperous industries, wealthy farmers, and excellent governance.

Guangxi, with its abundant forestry, fruit, vegetable, livestock, and sugar resources, has made significant strides in developing modern characteristic agriculture. The region has created billion-dollar industries in grain, sugar cane, and fruit, ensuring stable production and bumper harvests for many years. Huang Zhiyu, director of the Autonomous Region’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, stated that more than 100 harvest celebration activities will be held throughout the region, allowing farmer friends to truly become the protagonists of the festival.

The 2023 Guangxi Celebration Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival and the Guigang Selenium-Rich Crayfish Series were guided by the People’s Government of the Autonomous Region, sponsored by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the Autonomous Region and the People’s Government of Guigang City. The event was co-organized by the Guiping Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the People’s Government of Guiping City, and the Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guigang City.

The series of activities successfully highlighted Guangxi’s agricultural development, offering a glimpse of the new changes in the countryside, new agricultural techniques, and the innovation of local farmers. The festival brought together participants from all over the region for a colorful celebration of the harvest, with the integration of agricultural product display and sales, intangible cultural heritage, interesting events, rural tourism, and special food.

As the festivities concluded, the 2023 Guangxi Celebration Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival and the Guigang Selenium-Rich Crayfish Series left a memorable mark in the hearts of both locals and visitors. The event served as a reminder of the rich agricultural heritage of Guangxi and highlighted the importance of celebrating and supporting local farmers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

