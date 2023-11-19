2023 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Expo: A Creative Collision of Culture and Tourism

The 2023 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Expo has opened in Yong, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and tourism offerings of the region. The expo, which kicked off in Nanning on November 18, is a platform for companies to display their products and for industry representatives to come together.

The event, which spans over 20,000 square meters, features more than 500 companies and tens of thousands of cultural tourism products. Exhibitors from various sectors are working together to create a high-quality cultural and tourism event. The expo is jointly sponsored by the Autonomous Region Department of Culture and Tourism, the Autonomous Region Department of Commerce, and the Nanning Municipal Government. It is a supporting project of the 2023 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Development Conference and aims to focus on the integration and development of cultural tourism.

One aspect of the expo is the outdoor cultural tourism exhibition areas, which include the Rice Culture and Food Festival and the Yongyou Good Market. These areas offer a variety of experiences, from shopping and exhibitions to performances and food tastings, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Guangxi.

Inside the expo, there are three themed exhibition halls, each highlighting different aspects of cultural and tourism offerings. The expo also features digital technology exhibitions, allowing visitors to experience immersive interactive spaces and 3D visualizations of cultural and tourism products.

The event also includes participation from ASEAN countries, with Vietnamese students showcasing their cultural heritage through traditional dance performances and exhibitions. The expo aims to promote cultural tourism not only within Guangxi but also from neighboring countries, further enhancing the region’s charm and appeal.

Overall, the 2023 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Expo is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism offerings of the region, highlighting the importance of cultural tourism in rejuvenating the charm of Guangxi.

