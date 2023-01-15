2023 Heilongjiang Two Sessions Special Issue·Hot Spots Focus on Consumption丨Excavating Consumption Potential to Stimulate Market Vitality

Member Wang Xueyan

Representative Yang Yansong

Member Ma Jingmei

Representative Han Yanyu

Member Du Bolin

□Reporter Fu Yu Dingyan, trainee reporter Li Xuejun

The government work report proposes to better coordinate the expansion of domestic demand and supply-side structural reforms, lead new supply with new demand, create new demand with new supply, fully release consumption and investment potential, and achieve a higher level of supply-demand balance, dynamic balance and benign Cycle, build a new development pattern.

Consumption is an important engine of economic development, and the recovery of consumption is of great significance to promoting domestic demand and stabilizing growth. How does consumption flourish? At this year’s two sessions of the province, many representatives and committee members actively offered advice and suggestions on this.

Create a new consumption scene and make good use of consumption coupons through multiple channels

“After the epidemic is released, consumers will need more places for leisure and entertainment, and it is imminent to strengthen the construction of infrastructure.” Wang Xueyan, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, suggested that the establishment of a regional business district system can be implemented to shape new consumption scenarios and create consumption scenarios with urban memories. With department stores or commercial complexes as the center, integrate the business forms of surrounding business districts, create characteristic commercial districts in different regions, hold business district or commercial district markets and regional consumption promotion activities, and use different business forms to attract traffic from each other, giving full play to department stores or commercial districts. The multiplier effect of complex + commercial district.

Member Wang Xueyan said that the urban night economy should also be continuously upgraded. Light up the night sky of the city, and by focusing on nighttime economic quality improvement actions, residents will have places to shop and play at night. For example, carry out urban summer music festivals, create interesting night markets, develop department stores or commercial complex rooftops, hold rooftop markets, etc., to build a high-quality nightlife service circle.

“Of course, the key to tapping consumption potential and stimulating market vitality is to do everything possible to increase residents’ income, to expand people’s ‘pockets’, and to increase residents’ confidence and confidence in consumer demand. I suggest that cities around the world can hold urban consumption festivals, with Relevant government departments take the lead, and all merchants who issue consumer coupons act in a unified manner to drive local consumption growth.” Wang Xueyan said.

Provincial People’s Congress representative Yang Yansong agreed. He said that when everyone has consumption demand, the consumption stimulus policy will be more effective. For example, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, subsidizing consumption vouchers for mooncakes or crabs can further stimulate consumers’ desire to consume. Special stimulus policies can be implemented for Spring Festival, Lantern Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, etc. When there is a demand in the market, add a fire, there will be more pyrotechnics, it will also increase the unit price of customers, and create more sales. Especially when everyone is eating river fish, and when cattle and sheep are slaughtered together, corresponding consumption festivals can be held. The government will take the lead in online and offline publicity, and enterprises and the government will provide profit sharing or subsidies to stimulate consumption.

Exploring new fields and activating the agricultural consumption market in counties

Ma Jingmei, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, believes that in the new market environment, opening up new areas of consumption and tapping consumption potential play a key role in stimulating market vitality, expanding domestic demand, and enhancing the fundamental role of consumption in my country’s economic development.

“With the modern information network as the main carrier, e-commerce, online education, Internet medical care, remote office, and mobile payment have broken the original time and space limitations of consumption, providing consumers with great convenience and choice.” Ma Jingmei suggested Therefore, our province should tap the potential of digital consumption, open up a new situation of domestic demand, and build a new development pattern.

“Green consumption covers all areas of residents’ lives. The consumption potential of green agricultural products, mainly green fruits and vegetables, is huge, and the concept and methods of green travel have been widely promoted in our country.” Ma Jingmei said that our province should actively tap the potential of green consumption, such as encouraging the improvement of Improve the level of green food consumption, actively promote green residential consumption, and comprehensively promote the green and low-carbon transformation and upgrading of consumption.

To open up new areas of consumption, Jiao Huiying, deputy to the Provincial People’s Congress, also believes that the vast rural areas below the county level can be used as another key area for expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption. On the one hand, with the beautiful Longjiang as the carrier, upgrade and develop Longjiang’s characteristic consumption forms such as cultural tourism consumption, summer resort and health care consumption, and ice and snow sports consumption to attract foreign consumption; On the basis of the traditional consumption “four carriages”, with the construction of the county-level commercial system as the carrier, the third-level logistics nodes in counties and villages will be opened up, and the digital transformation and upgrading of traditional businesses will be implemented, and the consumption platform, consumption scene, consumption format and consumption experience of the city Introduce it to areas below the county level to meet the diverse consumption needs of the people and restore and develop local consumption. While expanding the downstream consumption of industrial products and consumer goods, relying on these channels can also provide effective support for the upward sales of agricultural products and achieve the purpose of two-way circulation and two-way development.

Representative Jiao Huiying suggested that it is necessary to improve the layout of commercial facilities in the county, transform and upgrade the farmer’s market, add convenience store outlets, promote the chain development of county and rural commercial networks, and activate the rural consumer market through urban areas. It is necessary to encourage the sinking of brands and services, and cultivate diversified and multi-level market players.

Innovative consumption scenarios promote consumption upgrades

“The current consumer market is no longer just consumer products, but also includes more dimensions and deeper added value such as experience and atmosphere creation. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for consumer scene innovation. Only creation can satisfy the deeper spirit of the new generation of consumers. In order to achieve the effect of immersive sensory experience, it can win the favor of the market.” Han Yanyu, a representative of the Provincial People’s Congress, suggested that if Heilongjiang Province wants to launch the “Heitu Youpin” brand, it needs to combine stores + membership + community The new marketing model of group + live broadcast, innovative consumption scenarios, and creating a new business card for Longjiang offline chain.

Representative Han Yanyu suggested that various tasting platforms can be set up in offline stores, so that consumers can make more rational choices after trying, so as to better retain consumers; for some consumers who are sensitive to prices and pursue cost-effectiveness, The store’s independent community can regularly organize group spikes every day, and the group can regularly post some activities such as group joining, assistance, price bargaining, and friends sharing coupons to attract new customers and snap up purchases; Stronger sex, stronger affinity, but also allows consumers to feel and recognize products more intuitively, resulting in different dimensions of shopping experience.

“In the past year, due to the impact of the epidemic, prefabricated vegetables, which are the “gospel for lazy people” and the “accelerator” of merchants, also ushered in explosive growth. In one year, the national prefabricated vegetable market reached 410 billion yuan. It is estimated that the scale of my country’s prefabricated vegetables will increase by 2023. It is about 515.6 billion yuan, and it may reach a trillion yuan scale in the next five years.” Du Bolin, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, believes that vigorously developing the prefabricated vegetable industry and seizing new competition tracks will help extend the agricultural industry chain of our province and accelerate the rural three. The development of industry integration, especially the promotion of consumption upgrading, is of great significance.

Member Du Bolin suggested that agricultural and forestry enterprises in our province should rely on the advantages of green, organic and high-quality agricultural products to quickly enter the trillion-dollar prefabricated vegetable market and create a complete industrial chain of prefabricated vegetables. It is believed that with the increase of policies and the promotion of the industry, the Longjiang prefabricated vegetable industry will surely give birth to and meet new market demands in the future, and become a growth force for expanding domestic demand and the consumer market.

Photo by reporter Jing Tianxu and Song Miao, trainee reporter Quan Siming