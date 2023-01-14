2023 Heilongjiang Two Sessions Special Issue • Hotspots focus on talents｜Let the “first resource” be full of vitality

Representative Wang Xuxin

Member Wang Xiaodian

Member Jiang Tonghe

Representative Wang Yan

Representative Fu Xiaofei

Member Sui Xiaonan

Member Yan Mingming

□Text/Reporter Wang Yan Zhao Yinuo/Reporter Wang Yanjing Tianxu Zhang Shu

The government work report proposes to focus on building an innovative platform to attract and gather talents, make good use of the “60 Measures for the Revitalization of Longjiang Talents in the New Era”, implement talent support programs such as Touyan, Chunyan, and Longjiang Scholars, and actively apply for national talent introduction. Smart demonstration base, cultivate, introduce, retain and make good use of all kinds of outstanding talents in an all-round way, and fully release the vitality of innovation.

How to make good use of the “primary resource” and activate the “pool of spring water” created by talent innovation has become a hot topic for representatives and committee members of the two sessions of the province this year.

Create a “strong magnetic field” to attract talents

According to Wang Xuxin, a representative of the Provincial People’s Congress, Daqing City has introduced 26,000 talents of various types in the past year, and the total number of talents in the city has reached 497,000, accounting for 17.8% of the permanent population, providing a solid talent guarantee for promoting transformation, revitalization and development.

“We have flexibly introduced a large number of high-level talents through project cooperation, consultant guidance, technical shareholding, special invitations and special appointments. We took the lead in implementing the “Unveiling the List” project in the field of new energy in the province, and flexibly introduced Tianjin University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, etc. 6 Excellent teams inside and outside the province. Flexible introduction of 133 high-level medical talents, and established a cooperative relationship with more than 800 medical experts from more than 70 hospitals including Beijing 301 Hospital. There are 3 enterprise academician workstations and 3 Chinese Academy of Sciences scientist studios. Through With the help of external forces, supplementing external brains, and attracting talents from the enclave, a vivid situation has been formed in which high-level talents from all directions gather in Daqing online and offline to jointly make suggestions and contribute wisdom to Daqing’s economic and social development.” Representative Wang Xuxin said.

It can be said that Daqing is a microcosm of our province’s promotion of high-quality development of Longjiang talent work in the new era. Also exciting is the Heilongjiang Vocational College of Agricultural Engineering. Recently, the school introduced 18 doctors in one fell swoop, which is called “big hand” by the industry. “In order to meet the needs of vocational education, optimize the structure of teachers, and improve the quality of teachers, we subdivide talents into four categories and three grades, so as to truly attract talents.” Wang Xiaodian, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, talked about the reform of the school’s talent mechanism. All kinds of changes are on the brows.

Focusing on the talent revitalization plan, in 2022, our province formulated and introduced talent policies such as the “60 Items for Longjiang Talent Revitalization in the New Era”. Jiang Tonghe, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, said that focusing on “high-quality, high-tech and cutting-edge shortages”, and focusing on the overall chain of cultivating, introducing, and serving all kinds of talents, the effective measures are making Longjiang a yearning place for talents from all over the world.

Let talents settle down, feel at ease, and secure their careers

“If you want to cultivate a large-scale, reasonable structure, and high-quality innovative scientific and technological talent team, you must first accelerate the formation of an incentive mechanism that is conducive to the growth of innovative talents.” Jiang Tonghe believes that “creating respect for and caring for talents with heart and soul , A good environment that treats talents well. In the process of cultivating young talents, loosen the soil and apply good fertilizers, and the young backbones will grow up one after another.”

In this regard, Wang Yan, the eighth batch of top-notch talents in Jixi City and a representative of the Provincial People’s Congress, was deeply touched. In order to comprehensively improve the benefits of talent introduction, Jixi City’s financial annual investment has more than tripled, and the talent introduction subsidy has increased by up to 108%. Policies such as talent apartments, house purchase subsidies, and rental housing subsidies have been fully implemented. Jixi has also innovatively developed the “Smart Sharing Card” and “Smart Sharing Code” for talents. With the card and code, talents can directly enjoy a series of policy benefits such as children’s education, spouse placement, and medical travel.

So, how to create an environment suitable for talent development? Improving a scientific and effective talent development mechanism is one of the ways to enhance the sense of integration and belonging of talents.

Provincial People’s Congress Representative Fu Xiaofei introduced: “On the one hand, it is necessary to innovate the talent introduction and employment model, and to break through the obstacles of the talent introduction system and mechanisms through the implementation of the ‘annual salary system’, ‘pre-employment system’, ‘post-doctoral faculty’, etc. Establish a teacher training base, cultivate high-level talents in urgent need of disciplines, introduce industry leaders from enterprises and scientific research institutes, form innovative teams, build a double-qualified and capable teacher team, and strengthen scientific and technological research. Improving incentive measures such as doctoral allowances for young teachers, implementing classified evaluations to unblock the development channels of various talents, and stimulating the enthusiasm and creativity of the majority of faculty and staff to start businesses.”

Wang Xuxin also said that in addition to housing security, health care, and living subsidies, government departments must provide real money and sincerity in many aspects such as entrepreneurship support, and constantly optimize the political ecology and humanistic environment that respects and cherishes talents. Realize the talent retention effect of “falling in love with a city and leaving a group of people behind”.

“Tailoring clothes” stimulates the vitality of scientific research talents

Persisting in the “second half of the article” of talent introduction and creating a platform for all kinds of talents to display their talents is another key point to allow the “first resource” to fully flow.

“In recent years, I have truly felt Longjiang’s sincerity in attracting and retaining talents.” Said Sui Xiaonan, a member of the provincial CPPCC. Since resolutely returning to his alma mater, Northeast Agricultural University, to teach in 2015, the school has continued to build a “reservoir” of talents, and established the “Dongnong Scholars Program”, “Dongnong Talent Gathering Program” and “Dongnong Award Program”. Adhere to the “quantitative” approach of patents, papers, awards, etc. and the “qualitative” judgment of the research potential of scientific researchers, and conduct “developmental evaluation” of talents, truly realizing the “tailor-made” growth of young talents.

Yan Mingming, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, suggested that we should give full play to the role of the “baton” of talent evaluation, focus on improving evaluation standards, innovate evaluation methods, and increase the emphasis on “only papers”, “only titles”, “only academic qualifications” and “only awards” in talent evaluation. Clean up efforts, establish and improve the evaluation mechanism suitable for the growth of all kinds of talents. At the same time, strengthen the inclination of poverty alleviation policies for talents, and appropriately tilt the professional and technical personnel for aiding Xinjiang, Tibet and poverty alleviation, and guide all kinds of talents to flow to poor areas. use” system.

Establish a more complete talent system, build a higher-end talent platform, and implement a more open talent policy. Representatives and committee members actively offered advice and suggestions for the strong province of Longjiang Talents, and helped Longjiang take the lead in talents to promote promotion and strive for development advantages with talent advantages.