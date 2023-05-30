2023 Henan National Science and Technology Workers’ Day home event held – Xinhuanet Henan Channel

On May 29, the main event of the 2023 Henan National Science and Technology Workers Day was held in the new hall of the Provincial Science and Technology Museum. Zhou Ji, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, announced the launch of the event and presented awards to the “Most Beautiful Science and Technology Workers” in Henan in 2022.

On the occasion of the seventh National Science and Technology Workers Day, this event will focus on displaying the touching deeds of the “most beautiful science and technology workers” group in our province, guide the majority of science and technology workers in the province to learn advanced models, and vigorously promote “patriotism, innovation, The spirit of scientists in the new era of seeking truth, dedication, collaboration, and educating people will actively participate in the strategy of innovation-driven, revitalizing the province through science and education, and strengthening the province through talents, and create a good environment that respects knowledge, advocates innovation, respects talents, loves science, and dedicates itself to science. The Henan practice of Chinese-style modernization provides more powerful scientific and technological support and intellectual support.

Participants watched the 5.30 National Science and Technology Workers Propaganda Video. In the melodious melody, around the themes of “faith”, “blood” and “struggle”, the Provincial Association for Science and Technology, the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Military-Civilian Integration Office of the Provincial Party Committee, and the Provincial Science and Technology Department jointly released the “Most Beautiful Science and Technology Work in Henan in 2022″ By”. They are: Vice President and Professor Shan Chongxin of Zhengzhou University, Pang Guohua, Director, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Researcher of the 713th Research Institute of China Shipbuilding, Chen Guoping, Director of the “One Understanding Two Love” Science and Technology Service Group of Lankao County, Henan Agricultural University Fan Guoqiang, dean of Forestry College and second-level professor, Zhong Jianying, member of the party committee, deputy general manager and professor-level senior engineer of Pinggao Group Co., Ltd., Tang Zuxuan, member of the Chinese Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, president of Dengzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, chief physician of traditional Chinese medicine, China Agriculture Ma Xiongfeng, deputy director and researcher of the Cotton Research Institute of the Academy of Sciences, Cheng Jingliang, deputy director of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University and director of the Magnetic Resonance Department, Zhang Haiyang, director and researcher of the Sesame Research Center of the Henan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and China Pingmei Shenma Zhang Tiegang, professor-level senior engineer of Energy and Chemical Group Co., Ltd. The ten winners came to the stage one by one to tell stories of innovation and creation, share their experience in climbing the peak, and receive the most beautiful praise.

Xu Jichao and Gao Tijian attended the event. (Reporter Liu Chan)