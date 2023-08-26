2023 Jiyu Zhejiang Science and Technology Innovation Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference Commences with the Entry of Well-known Zhejiang Businessmen into Jilin

Well-known Zhejiang Businessmen Enter Jilin to Promote Science and Technology Innovation Investment

Changchun, Jilin – On August 25, well-known Zhejiang businessmen from Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei entered Jilin for the 2023 Jiyu Zhejiang Science and Technology Innovation Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference. The conference, held in Changchun, was co-sponsored by the Jilin Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Jilin Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, Jilin Provincial Department of Commerce, Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, and co-organized by the Jilin-Zhejiang Cooperative Science and Technology Innovation Service Center and Changchun New District Management Committee. The event serves as the tenth key special event of the 4th Northeast Asia Expo and aims to support the development of Jilin’s border areas.

At the opening ceremony, representatives from Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, well-known Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Industry Association, and representatives from Zhejiang Entrepreneur Science and Technology Innovation Investment Institutions and Incubators gathered with relevant government departments of Jilin Province, universities, scientific research institutions, and science and technology innovation enterprises to discuss and promote cooperation in science and technology innovation investment. During the opening ceremony, the Ji-Zhejiang Cooperative Science and Technology Innovation Service Center signed a science and technology innovation investment cooperation agreement with 13 units. The cooperation agreements cover the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, the development of service enterprises, the investment and cooperation of science and technology innovation, and the joint construction of regional sub-centers. These agreements will contribute to the high-quality development of Jilin Province.

Wu Baojun, co-founder and president of Zhejiang Leapao Technology Co., Ltd., expressed his appreciation for Jilin Province’s scientific and technological innovation capabilities and unique endowment advantages. He pledged to leverage his company’s strengths and actively engage in scientific and technological innovation cooperation with Jilin Province to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The event will continue until August 27 and will feature a series of promotions, exchanges, inspections, and matchmaking activities related to scientific and technological innovation investment cooperation. These activities aim to foster deeper connections between Zhejiang merchants’ capital and industrial resources and Jilin Province’s scientific and technological innovation capabilities and endowment advantages, ultimately working towards coordinated development.

