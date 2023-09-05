2023 Liaoning Province Launches National Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month: Promoting Health Knowledge and Skill in Three Minus and Three Healthy

**Liaoning Province Launches National Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month**

September 05, 2023

A few days ago, the launching ceremony of the 2023 Liaoning Province National Healthy Lifestyle Promotion Month was held in Zhongshan Park, Dalian. This year’s promotional theme is “Three Minus and Three Healthy”, starting from me.

During the publicity month, our province advocates the public to take the initiative to learn health knowledge, master health skills, actively practice a civilized and healthy lifestyle, guide the whole society to pay attention to a healthy lifestyle, and implement the concept of “being the first person responsible for your own health“. At the same time, the province has carried out key health knowledge popularization activities around specific groups such as infants, children and adolescents, the elderly, and occupational groups to guide the masses to actively choose a healthy lifestyle.

In the second week of September, our province will carry out oil reduction promotion, followed by the “9.15” salt reduction week promotion in the third week. These initiatives aim to publicize the concept and skills of oil control and salt reduction to the public. Late September will focus on “healthy oral cavity, healthy weight, and healthy bones,” with the goal of increasing personal health awareness and behavioral ability. This will also promote the transformation of disease treatment to health management and improve the health literacy level of residents in the province. The ultimate aim is to form a good atmosphere for the whole society to take joint action to promote and practice a healthy lifestyle, providing strong support for comprehensively promoting the construction of a healthy Liaoning.

The National Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month in Liaoning Province is an important initiative to promote public health and well-being. With a focus on education and awareness, the province aims to empower individuals to take charge of their own health and make informed choices. By addressing key health concerns such as oil and salt reduction, the government hopes to improve the overall health and quality of life of its residents.

Zhang Jingyu, the editor in charge, encourages everyone to actively participate in the activities and embrace a healthier lifestyle. By making small changes in our daily routines, we can collectively make a big difference in improving public health and well-being.

Source: Liaoning Daily

