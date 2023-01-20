Home News 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala program list Liao TV Spring Festival Gala live broadcast time + guest list-Minnan.com
News

2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala program list Liao TV Spring Festival Gala live broadcast time + guest list-Minnan.com

by admin

The guest lineup of the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala was officially announced, and many comedians joined. The program will be broadcast at 19:30 on the twenty-ninth night of the twelfth lunar month on January 20. The following introduces the program list, live broadcast time and guest list of the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala.

　　2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala guest lineup

On January 14, 2023, the lineup of the third batch of artists for the 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala was announced:Song Xiaobao, Feng Gong, Gong Hanlin, Jin Zhu, Guo Donglin, Jia Bing, Yin Xiaotian, Jiang Shimeng, Li Jiaqi, BOYHOOD_OFFICIAL, Yan Xuejing, Sun Tao, Shao Feng, Fan Ming, Song Xiaofeng, Wen Song, Wang Ning, Wang Zhenhua, Yang Shulin, Zhao Da .

　　On January 13, 2023, the lineup of the second batch of artists for the 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala was announced:Wang Lida, Yu Kuizhi, Yang Chi, Li Shengsu, Yang Dezhan, Xiao Di, Chang Dong, Zheng Yong, Zhang Yingxi, Tian Yan, Wang Zhixin, Zhang Xin, Tian Jun, Sun Nan, Lang Lang, Gina, Meng Ran, Ye Yin, NAME, Li Jie, Li Chunbo, Hou Xu, Pang Yixin.

　　On January 12, 2023, the lineup of the first batch of artists for the 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala was announced:Tan Weiwei, Jiang Long, Zhang Xiaowan, Guan Yue, Ai Re, Sun Yinghao, Meng Hetang, Zhou Jiuliang, Wang Sulong, Wu Mochou, Li Zongheng, Hong Zhiguang, Hu Haiquan, Guogan, Cai Guoqing, Yu Yang, Xu Juncong.

See also  Ex Ilva, the green pass case is back: from Monday no cig for those who do not have it

　　2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala Program List

The current program list has not yet been announced, but judging from the guest lineup, there will be more comedy programs, and I look forward to the presentation of the final program. After the official announcement of the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala program list, the editor will update it as soon as possible.

　　How to watch the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala live broadcast

　　Broadcast platform:The 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast live on Douyin and video accounts, and you can watch the live broadcast of the Spring Festival Gala by searching for “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala Live” on Douyin and video accounts. On Youku, watch the Liao TV Spring Festival Gala live broadcast and the whole review.

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

You may also like

high prices, few sales and decreased consumption

Operations against drug dealers in Huila

Rembrandt used a chemical compound to protect “The...

All regions step up production and organize supply...

The process to purchase medical equipment begins at...

Two days of mourning in Cesar for the...

James Soong: Taiwan cannot be absent from the...

Armed teenagers apprehended in Yopal for selling bazuco...

Jackson Martínez is already training with the DIM,...

Naturgas will hold a forum in Valledupar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy