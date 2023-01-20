The guest lineup of the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala was officially announced, and many comedians joined. The program will be broadcast at 19:30 on the twenty-ninth night of the twelfth lunar month on January 20. The following introduces the program list, live broadcast time and guest list of the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala.

2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala guest lineup

On January 14, 2023, the lineup of the third batch of artists for the 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala was announced:Song Xiaobao, Feng Gong, Gong Hanlin, Jin Zhu, Guo Donglin, Jia Bing, Yin Xiaotian, Jiang Shimeng, Li Jiaqi, BOYHOOD_OFFICIAL, Yan Xuejing, Sun Tao, Shao Feng, Fan Ming, Song Xiaofeng, Wen Song, Wang Ning, Wang Zhenhua, Yang Shulin, Zhao Da .

On January 13, 2023, the lineup of the second batch of artists for the 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala was announced:Wang Lida, Yu Kuizhi, Yang Chi, Li Shengsu, Yang Dezhan, Xiao Di, Chang Dong, Zheng Yong, Zhang Yingxi, Tian Yan, Wang Zhixin, Zhang Xin, Tian Jun, Sun Nan, Lang Lang, Gina, Meng Ran, Ye Yin, NAME, Li Jie, Li Chunbo, Hou Xu, Pang Yixin.

On January 12, 2023, the lineup of the first batch of artists for the 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala was announced:Tan Weiwei, Jiang Long, Zhang Xiaowan, Guan Yue, Ai Re, Sun Yinghao, Meng Hetang, Zhou Jiuliang, Wang Sulong, Wu Mochou, Li Zongheng, Hong Zhiguang, Hu Haiquan, Guogan, Cai Guoqing, Yu Yang, Xu Juncong.

2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala Program List

The current program list has not yet been announced, but judging from the guest lineup, there will be more comedy programs, and I look forward to the presentation of the final program. After the official announcement of the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala program list, the editor will update it as soon as possible.

How to watch the 2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala live broadcast

Broadcast platform:The 2023 LiaoTV Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast live on Douyin and video accounts, and you can watch the live broadcast of the Spring Festival Gala by searching for “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala Live” on Douyin and video accounts. On Youku, watch the Liao TV Spring Festival Gala live broadcast and the whole review.

