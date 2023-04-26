2023 Minhang District “4.26” World Intellectual Property Day theme publicity activities

In order to celebrate the 23rd World Intellectual Property Day, raise public awareness of respecting knowledge, advocating science and protecting intellectual property rights, and promote Minhang District to accelerate the construction of a national intellectual property strong city construction demonstration city and Shanghai intellectual property protection demonstration area, April 20 On the 26th, Minhang District grandly held the 2023 “4.26” World Intellectual Property Day theme promotion event – “Things about me and intellectual property rights” theme talk show. Yu Chen, deputy director of the Shanghai Intellectual Property Office, and Ke Xiaolin, deputy head of the Minhang District People’s Government, were invited to attend and speak. More than 200 people including demonstration sites and representatives of key enterprises in the field of intellectual property participated in the event. The event was also broadcast live online with audio and video through Archimedes and China Enterprise Video, with more than 30,000 online participants.

The event started with a speech by Ke Xiaolin, deputy head of the Minhang District People’s Government. He pointed out that in recent years, Minhang District has focused on building a high-standard national intellectual property rights city construction demonstration city and a Shanghai intellectual property protection demonstration area. The working mechanism of intellectual property rights has vigorously improved the level of intellectual property service, and the work of intellectual property rights has achieved positive results. It is hoped that all sectors of society can gather together, explore and innovate, and provide strong support for creating a first-class business environment in Minhang and promoting the high-quality development of the regional economy.

Subsequently, Yu Chen, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Intellectual Property Office, Ke Xiaolin, deputy head of the Minhang District People’s Government, Gu Huirong, director of the Intellectual Property Protection Division of the Shanghai Municipal Intellectual Property Office, Liu Guoqing, deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Minhang District Party Committee, and Minhang District Market Supervision and Management Feng Xiao, director of the Intellectual Property Office (Intellectual Property Office), and Shen Jiaying, member of the Party Working Committee of Shanghai Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, jointly launched the 2023 Minhang District Intellectual Property Publicity Week.

At the end of the event, Yu Chen, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Intellectual Property Office, affirmed the success of the event. He pointed out in his speech that Minhang District is the vanguard of innovation and development. Continue to deepen reform, promote innovation, accelerate the formation of more “Minhang models” in the field of intellectual property, and provide more “Minhang experience” for accelerating the construction of a strong intellectual property city.