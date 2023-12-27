Home » 2023, My Memory of China｜American experts are optimistic about China’s development in 2024 and look forward to technological innovation to create the future-China News Network Video
American Expert Expects Technological Innovation to Drive China’s Development in 2024

As the year 2023 comes to a close, Harvey Dzodin, a senior researcher at the Globalization Think Tank and former Vice President of ABC, has shared his optimistic views on China’s development in 2024. In an exclusive interview with China News Network, Dzodin, who has lived in China for 35 years, expressed his excitement about the potential for technological innovation to shape the future of the country.

Dzodin, who has been actively engaged in various media platforms over the past year, has been striving to share his personal experiences and insights about China with foreigners who may not be familiar with the country. He emphasized the importance of innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence and green technology, which he believes will play a crucial role in driving China’s economic growth in the upcoming year.

“Predicting the future is worse than creating the future,” Dzodin remarked, highlighting his belief in the potential for China to continue its innovative efforts and contribute to the global community. He expressed his hope for the country to take the lead in promoting a shared future for mankind and emphasized the importance of domestic economic revitalization.

As China continues to make strides in technological innovation, experts like Dzodin are looking forward to the positive impact this will have on the country’s development in 2024. With his deep understanding of China’s culture and history, Dzodin’s outlook provides valuable insights into the potential for China to lead the way in creating a brighter future for all.

