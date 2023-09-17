2023 National Science Popularization Day: Promoting Scientific Literacy and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology

2023 National Science Popularization Day Kicks Off with a Focus on Scientific Literacy

Yesterday, on September 16, the 2023 National Science Popularization Day was officially launched in Beijing. With the theme of “improving the scientific literacy of the people and promoting self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology,” this year’s event aims to showcase the importance of science and technology in our daily lives. The celebrations include various activities and exhibitions across the country, allowing the public to engage and learn about different scientific concepts.

The main event in Beijing features 360 exhibitions and activities from 104 units across the country. Five exhibition areas have been set up to cover different aspects of science and technology. These include Navigation and Stewardship to Create Brilliance, Confidence and Independence to Strengthen the Nation’s Dream, Science and Technology to Benefit People’s Livelihood, Science Popularization Carnival, and Science Education Addition.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the concrete mathematics laboratory, where mathematical principles such as parabolas and the Pythagorean theorem are demonstrated through teaching aids. Visitors have the opportunity to interact with the exhibits and gain a deeper understanding of these concepts.

In the major equipment area, visitors can experience the composition and installation of China‘s independently developed core offshore oil and gas equipment – the “underwater Christmas tree” – through VR virtual technology. This allows people to immerse themselves in the process and appreciate the complexity of this technological achievement.

Another interesting area is the voice temperament identification exhibition, where visitors can have their temperament type analyzed through speech. This analysis can help evaluate the level of Mandarin and English speaking skills. Additionally, there is an anti-fraud experience center where children can interact with AI anti-fraud experts and receive professional answers to their questions. This interactive experience aims to enhance awareness and knowledge about fraud prevention.

Moreover, a special exhibition area for science education and addition has been set up in Beijing. This section showcases small inventions and creations developed by middle school students. These innovative projects have attracted significant attention and highlight the creativity and potential of young minds in the field of science and technology.

Chen Junzhe, a student from Beijing 101 Middle School, shared his school’s invention at the event. They have developed a monitoring system for elderly individuals living alone based on millimeter wave radar. By placing the radar at home and collecting data, the system can judge the well-being of the elderly. If any danger is detected, the system can notify the relevant parties in a timely manner, ensuring the safety and security of the elderly population.

The National Science Popularization Day serves as a platform to promote scientific literacy and encourage self-reliance in science and technology. With the diverse range of exhibitions and activities, this event aims to inspire curiosity and fascination for science among the public, especially the younger generation. By instilling a passion for science, it is hoped that more individuals will pursue careers in STEM fields and contribute to the nation’s progress through scientific advancements.

