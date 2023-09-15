2023 Network Security Expo Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies for Safeguarding Networks

Technology Leads the Way to Safeguard Network Security

As network security threats continue to evolve, advanced technology plays a crucial role in ensuring the protection of valuable information. The 2023 Network Security Expo, held as part of this year’s National Network Security Publicity Week, showcased cutting-edge solutions and products that contribute to safeguarding network security. The expo took place in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, from September 10th to 16th, attracting more than 70 units and covering an exhibition area of approximately 20,000 square meters.

With sections dedicated to critical information infrastructure protection, data security, personal information protection, and network security products and services, the expo offered visitors the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in network security. By experiencing interactive scenarios and viewing vivid cases from various places, participants were able to enhance their network security awareness.

One of the highlights of the expo was the unveiling of Ant Group’s integrated large-model security solution, “Ant Tianjian.” This solution capitalizes on cutting-edge AIGC (generative artificial intelligence) image technology to address illegal activities such as telecommunications fraud and financial embezzlement. The included large model security detection platform, “Yitianjian 2.0,” ensures the authenticity identification and security detection of multi-modal content generated by AIGC. This technological innovation enhances the security, control, and reliability of large models.

Another breakthrough presented at the expo was the Q-GPT safety robot from Qi’anxin. Leveraging large models, this robot effectively improves network security levels and operates round the clock, ensuring no threats are missed. The introduction of this robotic solution significantly reduces operational costs for enterprises.

Anheng Information showcased the Hengnao Security Vertical Domain model, a powerful tool for urban governance, government and enterprise business development, network talent training, and digital intelligence. This model utilizes underlying multi-source heterogeneous technology, an algorithm scheduling engine, and massive security knowledge to enhance security features such as malicious code detection, threat intelligence analysis, automated security orchestration response, and security education.

The expo also featured products that directly impact daily life and address practical network security needs. State Grid Fujian Information and Communications Company presented the “Three Lines of Defense for Power Data Security Protection,” ensuring the privacy and security of power data and data interaction between government and enterprises. China Mobile showcased a high-frequency harassment call protection service, intercepting various harassing and fraudulent calls while offering personalized protection settings.

In response to the rise of criminal activities utilizing “AI face-changing,” Meiya Pico exhibited a deep forgery identification platform that aids in uncovering cases of fraud through forged audio and video. This advanced technology allows the identification of forged areas through heat maps, assisting law enforcement in combating fraudulent activities.

As the host city, Fuzhou created the “Cyber Security Happy City Security Guard 724” urban interactive exhibition area. This section displayed Fuzhou’s plan to establish a national network security talent and innovation base and offered interactive scenes focusing on network security and happiness in the city.

Furthermore, the expo provided an interactive area for visitors to engage and learn more about network security. Through quizzes, lucky wheels, and stamp collection activities, participants gained valuable network security knowledge and actively participated in the event.

The 2023 Network Security Expo showcased the latest technological advancements in safeguarding network security. By bringing together industry professionals and providing an interactive platform, the expo played a vital role in promoting awareness and addressing the evolving challenges in the field of network security.

