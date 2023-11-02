2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and International Logistics Expo inaugurated in Chongqing

2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and International Logistics Expo Begins in Chongqing

CHONGQING – The opening ceremony of the 2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and International Logistics Expo took place in Chongqing on November 2. The event aims to discuss and draw a blueprint for the development of the New Land-Sea Corridor in the West.

The New Land-Sea Corridor has seen significant achievements in the past six years, with 78 new lines opened in 2022, five times more than the previous year. It now offers joint shipping to 116 stations in 60 cities across 18 provinces, connecting 393 ports in 119 countries worldwide.

Chongqing, as the main initiator and promoter of the New Land-Sea Corridor construction, is hosting the event and playing a leading role in organizing it. The city has transported 148,000 TEUs via the New Western Land-Sea Corridor in 2022, a 32% increase compared to the previous year. The cargo value has also surged by 34% to reach 25.1 billion yuan. Overall, Chongqing’s foreign trade import and export value is projected to exceed 815.8 billion yuan in 2022.

The efficient procedures implemented in the New Land-Sea Corridor have greatly benefitted the logistics industry. China International Freight Forwarders Association issued China‘s first multimodal transport bill of lading, significantly increasing document processing efficiency while reducing costs and time consumption.

Accelerating the construction of the New Land-Sea Corridor is a key measure to serve the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative. It will enhance regional economic connectivity, support global economic development, and boost opening up to the outside world. The corridor’s goals are to provide economic, efficient, convenient, green, and safe transportation services, with a focus on minimizing time, maximizing efficiency, and ensuring environmental protection and safety.

Chongqing is committed to innovation and cooperation to accelerate the improvement of operational quality and efficiency along the New Land-Sea Corridor. The city aims to expand economic and trade cooperation, promote system integration and innovation, and foster international exchanges for mutual benefits.

In March of this year, Chongqing hosted a conference to promote the construction of the New Land-Sea Corridor. The conference outlined the city’s positioning as a strategic hub for domestic and international trade, an engine for reform and opening up in the western region, and a gateway and distribution center for ASEAN market resources. Chongqing also set five breakthrough goals in terms of channel logistics, economic development, trade scale, service efficiency, and resource integration with digital empowerment.

With confidence and determination, Chongqing is poised to thrive on both the domestic and international stage. The city’s commitment to innovation and development promises a bright future for the New Land-Sea Corridor.

Author: Yang Guangzhi

