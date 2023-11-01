2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and International Logistics Expo Opens in Chongqing

Chongqing, China – On the morning of November 1, the 2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and International Logistics Expo grandly opened in Chongqing. The opening ceremony was attended by high-level government officials, including Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Vice Minister of Commerce Guo Tingting, and Deputy Director of the General Administration of Customs Wang Lingjun. The event was also attended by representatives from provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities along the New Land-Sea Corridor.

During his speech, Secretary Yuan Jiajun expressed his gratitude to all the attendees for their long-term support and concern for the development of Chongqing. He emphasized that the construction of the New Land-Sea Corridor is crucial for the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road initiative. Chongqing is strategically located as an important fulcrum for the development of the western region and the connection point between the Belt and Road initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The city has been actively working with other regions to improve the network layout, operational efficiency, and economic cooperation along the corridor. Secretary Yuan Jiajun highlighted the positive results achieved so far and expressed his commitment to further accelerate the construction of the corridor and achieve landmark achievements.

Vice Minister of Commerce Guo Tingting delivered her speech via video, praising the implementation of cooperation projects and the expansion of economic and trade cooperation along the New Land-Sea Corridor. She acknowledged the corridor’s role in promoting the opening up and development of China‘s central and western regions and creating opportunities for neighboring countries. Vice Minister Guo Tingting also emphasized the Ministry of Commerce’s commitment to promoting cooperation with ASEAN countries and enhancing the resilience and vitality of the corridor.

Deputy Director of the General Administration of Customs Wang Lingjun praised the New Land-Sea Corridor as a crucial link connecting the Belt and Road initiative. He emphasized the need to strengthen digital applications and build a digital power that better serves the country, connects ASEAN, and integrates into the world. Wang Lingjun also highlighted the General Administration of Customs’ role in deepening international customs cooperation and enhancing the strategic status and international competitiveness of the corridor.

Qin Rupei, member of the Party Leadership Group of the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, expressed his appreciation for the joint efforts of provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities along the New Land-Sea Corridor in promoting its construction. He highlighted the corridor’s significance as the main channel for goods from western China to go out to sea and connect with ASEAN. Qin Rupei called for further consensus building, cooperation deepening, and the creation of new opportunities for all parties involved.

Anastasia Nesvesova, Director of the Macroeconomic and Development Policy Division of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), spoke about the importance of the New Land-Sea Corridor as part of the Belt and Road initiative. She praised the strong growth brought by cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment along the corridor. Director Nesvesova commended China‘s infrastructure advantages and its role in enhancing connectivity and logistics capabilities. UNCTAD pledged to support the high-quality development of the corridor and promote equitable and efficient integration into the global economy.

The opening ceremony marked the beginning of the 2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and International Logistics Expo. Over the course of the event, discussions and exhibitions will focus on promoting regional economic interconnection, improving infrastructure networks, and cultivating a high-level hub economy. The participants aim to achieve greater outcomes in international cooperation and further advance the construction of the New Land-Sea Corridor.

