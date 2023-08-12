2023 Nightless Fuling Life Festival and Chongqing Beer Carnival Light up the City’s Night Economy

Nightless Fuling Life Festival and Chongqing Beer Carnival Kick Off, Attracting Crowds to Experience the Vibrant City

August 11, 2023 – The 2023 Nightless Fuling Life Festival “Love Fuling Four Seasons Consumption” golden autumn consumption season and the 7th Chongqing Beer Carnival of Maxim Red Wine Town officially commenced, showcasing featured cultural activities and snacks that captivated a large number of residents. The event, set against the backdrop of the bustling crowd, painted a unique and beautiful scene of Chongqing on a summer night.

The festival, in collaboration with Chongqing Beer, employed wine as a medium to create a blend of eating, drinking, exhibition, listening, travel, entertainment, shopping, and performance. This integration of special content into the theme business format has created an all-encompassing experience of culture, food, fashion, and leisure. The beer carnival, integrated within the festivities, further invigorates the consumer market and illuminates the city’s night economy.

Running from August 11th to August 20th, the beer carnival promises a full ten days of good wine, food, singing, dancing, and fireworks, inviting citizens and tourists alike to join the summer carnival night together. The venue not only offers Chongqing pure draft beer, fresh brewed beer in scenic spots, and various drinks for free, but also hosts a series of exciting activities such as the art parade, beer bubble war, fancy beer drinking competition, strange beer challenge, Chinese and foreign wine boxing competition, and more. The event also features powerful rock musicians delivering passionate performances, along with a debut by a youthful dance troupe to provide an audio-visual feast. Additionally, a mysterious retro motorcycle exhibition will take place, adding to the overall excitement.

“We hope that through this event, the general public can kickstart their consumption journey and enjoy a better life in the third quarter of the year in advance. It is our aim for consumers to relish in the benefits of ‘eating, drinking, entertainment, and shopping,’ and for enterprises in the district to showcase their brand influence and collectively promote the development of the whole district. The booming and developing consumer market is a testament to this!” shared Yang Ping, member of the Party Committee of the Fuling District Commerce Committee and head of the law enforcement detachment.

The Beer Carnival in Fuling Maxim Red Wine Town represents Chongqing’s continuous support for the development of the night economy. The Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, through a night economic project investment promotion meeting, successfully signed seven projects. Strengthening comprehensive measures such as policy support, project promotion, activity guidance, exchanges, and cooperation, the city aims to integrate more resources in joining the co-creation of a “Chongqing flavor, international style” city that never sleeps.

(Photo provided by Meixin Red Wine Town Scenic Area)

