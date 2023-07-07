2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting: Advancing High-Quality Development and Strengthening Collaboration in Guiyang

The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting was held in Guiyang, Guizhou on July 7th. Mao Weiming, Provincial Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Governor of Hunan, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting gathered executive heads from the “9+2” parties and discussed topics related to regional cooperation and coordinated development.

During the meeting, the progress of work related to the Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation since 2021 was reported, and the work report of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Secretariat was presented. The executive heads jointly signed the “2023 Summary of the Joint Meeting of Chief Executives of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation”. The atmosphere of the meeting was warm, and in-depth discussions on topics of common concern took place, with many cooperation suggestions being put forward.

In his speech, Mao Weiming emphasized the importance of the Pan-Pearl River Cooperation in promoting high-quality regional development. He highlighted that the cooperation mechanism has become more mature and effective over the past 19 years and has become an important platform for regional development. He also mentioned the active role played by Hunan in connecting with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promoting the construction of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, and integrating into the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Mao Weiming proposed five areas for deepening cooperation in the Pan-Pearl River Delta region. These include accelerating infrastructure connectivity, promoting the smooth flow of the open platform, exploring mechanisms for industrial coordinated development, promoting the agglomeration and integration of innovative elements, and optimizing government services.

All parties agreed that the 2024 Pan-Pearl River Delta regional cooperation joint meeting would be hosted by Yunnan Province.

The Pan-Pearl River Delta region, consisting of nine provinces, Hong Kong, and Macao, is one of the most economically vibrant and potential-filled regions in China. The regional cooperation mechanism was established in 2004 and has since deepened cooperation in various fields. Significant progress has been made in areas such as strategic linkages, infrastructure construction, industrial cooperation, ecological protection, and social development.

The theme of this joint meeting was “Forge ahead on a new journey and cooperate to open a new game”. Topics such as promoting industrial gradient transfer, improving the industrial and supply chains, creating a multimodal transport system, and promoting data value-added were discussed in depth.

The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting showcased the commitment of all parties to promoting regional development and highlighted the potential for future cooperation in the Pan-Pearl River Delta region.

